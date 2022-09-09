Watch: former UGA standout Isaiah McKenzie does gender reveal after TD

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Isaiah McKenzie scored a touchdown for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s opening game of the 2022 regular season. McKenzie, who finished with two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown, had a very memorable game thanks to the way he celebrated his touchdown.

McKenzie shouted a gender reveal for his sister after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills shared the reaction of McKenzie’s family:

Isn’t that awesome! Things like that are what makes football special.

McKenzie regained the trust of the Bills after bobbling a first quarter pass (in McKenzie’s defense, Terrell Lewis made a great play) that a Los Angeles Rams linebacker intercepted. As a result, McKenzie lost some snaps and targets to Bills veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder, but McKenzie made up for it with his touchdown.

Former Georgia Bulldogs did not get off to a great start to open the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills rookie James Cook fumbled on his first NFL carry. The former Georgia star will be important for the Bills moving forward thanks to his pass catching ability, but that ended up being his lone carry of the night.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback and former Georgia star Matthew Stafford threw one touchdown and three interceptions in the Rams’ disappointing season opener. Stafford will improve as the season goes on, but it was not the start that Los Angeles was hoping for.

However, there will be plenty of time for these former Georgia players to make up for their mistakes. They will all have plenty of chances to for these former Bulldogs to earn redemption.