Athens, GA

Watch: former UGA standout Isaiah McKenzie does gender reveal after TD

By James Morgan
 5 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Isaiah McKenzie scored a touchdown for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s opening game of the 2022 regular season. McKenzie, who finished with two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown, had a very memorable game thanks to the way he celebrated his touchdown.

McKenzie shouted a gender reveal for his sister after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills shared the reaction of McKenzie’s family:

Isn’t that awesome! Things like that are what makes football special.

McKenzie regained the trust of the Bills after bobbling a first quarter pass (in McKenzie’s defense, Terrell Lewis made a great play) that a Los Angeles Rams linebacker intercepted. As a result, McKenzie lost some snaps and targets to Bills veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder, but McKenzie made up for it with his touchdown.

Former Georgia Bulldogs did not get off to a great start to open the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills rookie James Cook fumbled on his first NFL carry. The former Georgia star will be important for the Bills moving forward thanks to his pass catching ability, but that ended up being his lone carry of the night.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback and former Georgia star Matthew Stafford threw one touchdown and three interceptions in the Rams’ disappointing season opener. Stafford will improve as the season goes on, but it was not the start that Los Angeles was hoping for.

However, there will be plenty of time for these former Georgia players to make up for their mistakes. They will all have plenty of chances to for these former Bulldogs to earn redemption.

Report: Son of NBA legend to visit Eugene for Oregon vs. BYU game

Earlier in the week, we got word that Oregon’s 5-star commit Mookie Cook would be in Eugene for the top-25 matching between the Ducks and the No. 14 BYU Cougars. Now it’s becoming clear that he might be here to do a little bit more than just enjoy the game from inside Autzen Stadium. According to a new report from SBLive’s Andrew Nemec, five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, will also be in Eugene on an official visit this weekend. Rated as the No. 17 player in 2023, Stojakovic would be a huge addition to Oregon’s class that already includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad, ranking 6th in the nation. Film   Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 CA SF Rivals 4 N/A CA SF ESPN 4 89 CA SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 AZ SF  Vitals Hometown Carmichael, CA Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Taking an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary's Gaels June 20, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins Duke Blue Devils 11
PROVO, UT
Bills add DT to practice squad amid Ed Oliver concern

The Buffalo Bills made a practice squad move worth monitoring. On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Prince Emili was signed to the taxi unit. In corresponding move, wide receiver Tanner Gentry was released from the practice squad. Emili’s signing sparks some interest because starting DT Ed Oliver suffered...
NFL
