Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Antholyn Vaquiz of Dover, Delaware for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:49 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a dark blue BMW 535i traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on North Dupont Highway at the intersection with Dyke Branch Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the sedan and contacted the operator and sole occupant, identified as Antholyn Vaquiz. The trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Vaquiz’s breath, and a DUI investigation ensued. Vaquiz was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of Vaquiz led to the discovery of approximately 1.88 grams of marijuana, and a computer check of Vaquiz revealed that he had four prior convictions for DUI.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO