dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Tuesday morning. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:14 a.m., a white 2020 Ram 3500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 just south of U.S. Route 202 (Concord Pike) through a construction zone, where the leftmost lane of I-95 was closed. For unknown reasons, the Ram entered into the closed lane and collided with several construction barrels. The truck continued southbound, struck a road sign, and entered into the access point to the construction zone. The front of the Ram then collided with a slipform paver, where it came to rest and caught fire.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS
(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Antholyn Vaquiz of Dover, Delaware for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:49 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a dark blue BMW 535i traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on North Dupont Highway at the intersection with Dyke Branch Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the sedan and contacted the operator and sole occupant, identified as Antholyn Vaquiz. The trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Vaquiz’s breath, and a DUI investigation ensued. Vaquiz was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of Vaquiz led to the discovery of approximately 1.88 grams of marijuana, and a computer check of Vaquiz revealed that he had four prior convictions for DUI.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Fatal Accident I-95 SB In The Work Zone
Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. fire arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Jersey Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 22-year-old Kyasia Collins of Hamilton, New Jersey. Collins was last seen on June 30, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Collins have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and North Dupont Highway (Route 13) for a reported shooting. Prior to their arrival, the victim entered the McDonalds, located at 101 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Troopers located the 29-year-old male victim of New Castle, DE, who was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | I-95 reopened after seven-hour closure in Wilmington
Interstate 95 southbound has reopened heading into the City of Wilmington after being closed for more than seven hours due to a fiery fatal crash that occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. According to DelDOT officials, a pick-up truck got behind the construction barriers of the Restore...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped
At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
firststateupdate.com
Box Truck Overturns On Route 1 Near Smyrna Wednesday
Just before 10:00, Wednesday morning rescue crews responded to Route 1 SB just north of Smyrna for reports of an accident with injuries. Arriving crews reported an overturned box truck in the median. Shortly after arrival crews canceled Paramedics and Trooper. The driver is believed to have suffered only minor injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Hares Corner-Area On Sunday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and North Dupont Highway (Route 13) for a reported shooting. Prior to their arrival, the victim entered the McDonalds, located at 101 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Troopers located the 29-year-old male victim of New Castle who was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE HOME INVASION – PINE VALLEY APARTMENTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation. Officers arrived and contacted the 51-year-old female...
98online.com
Arrest On Charge Of DUI Made After Newark Man Drives Vehicle Into Surf On Navy Beach At Cape Henlopen
(Delaware-surf-fishing.com) DOVER Sept 9, 2022 … Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers arrested 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. of Newark, Del. on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. At...
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Newark-Area Officer-Involved Shooting
New Castle Count Police Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Philadelphia woman who was involved in a shooting that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, was charged with one count of attempted...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash
UPDATED 7:15pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal bicycle collision that occurred on September 10, 2022, in the Camden Wyoming area as 51 year old Larry Yarbray of Chester, PA. ===============================================================. A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in...
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
WBOC
One Killed in Early Morning Hartly Crash
HARTLY, Del.- One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Hartly. Delaware State Police say that a Black Hummer H2 was speeding westbound on Westville Rd. approaching Hazlettville Rd. around 1 a.m. The driver failed to follow a bend in the road and went off the west side of the roadway, hitting a large tree and spinning 180 degrees counterclockwise before coming to a stop. The SUV then caught fire.
delawarepublic.org
National freight rail strike could have ripple effects in Delaware
Delaware freight operators and workers are preparing for a possible national strike by roughly 60,000 freight rail workers Friday, marking the first national rail strike in three decades. The strikes will directly impact the Norfolk Southern and CSX lines that run through New Castle County, with ripple effects across the...
