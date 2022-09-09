Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Canyon Dam is the only ramp open at Almanor due to low lake level; watch for hazards
Last week’s heat wave is officially over and there will be a significant drop in temperatures over the next week. Daytime highs are predicted to be in the low 70s and overnight lows may be dipping into the high 30s. This will be a welcome relief for all, including the fish. Water temperatures are unchanged, hovering around the low 70s and water level is dropping quickly. Lake level is sitting at 4477.13 which is approximately one foot less than 2021 and four plus feet less than 2020 on Sept 9. There was a significant amount of smoke and haze at lake level on Sept. 10th that cleared off by that same evening.
Plumas County News
Air district, Public Health warn about smoke impacts to Plumas and Sierra counties
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and the Public Health Departments of Plumas and Sierra counties are issuing a Joint Air Quality Health Advisory due to smoke impacts from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. Smoke impacts could result in poor air quality conditions in...
Plumas County News
I-80 reopens in both directions
Caltrans first closed Highway 80 westbound earlier this afternoon, and then closed it in both directions due to the #DutchFire in Placer County. But this evening both lanes have reopened and all evacuation orders associated with that fire have been lifted.
Plumas County News
Bear pays 2 a.m. visit to Portola home
A Plumas News reader sent us video taken early this morning at a house on Plumas Avenue in Portola. The video shows a large bear approaching the front door of the home and then ultimately turning away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
I-80 closed in both directions due to new fire UPDATE – I-80 now open
UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: Highway reopened in both directions. UPDATE 6:30 p.m. The eastbound lane of I-80 is now open. Plumas County residents who use Highway 80 to head to the Bay Area will have to find an alternate route. Thankfully, Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon has reopened this week to through traffic, though there is one-way controlled traffic in some areas.
Plumas County News
NSAQMD to host free Burn Wise event on Saturday, September 24
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) is happy to share that they will be hosting a free Burn Wise Event for the community, taking place at the Veterans Hall in Portola on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lunch, treats, and beverages provided, as well as face painting.
Plumas County News
Helicopters are PG&E not Forest Service
The sound of helicopters buzzing overhead has alarmed some Quincy residents today, Sept. 14, and they contacted Plumas News. According to the Plumas National Forest spokesperson, the helicopters are from PG&E and are being used to replace power poles.
Plumas County News
Spanish Creek Clean-up this Saturday; volunteers needed
Do you love rivers and creeks? Taking care of our watershed is important for healthy fisheries, water quality, and good swimming holes, among many other reasons. Pitch in this Saturday to clean up along Spanish Creek as part of the Great Sierra River Cleanup and do your part to keep our waterways clean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway
PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway proposes to install a 160-ft-tall communications tower in their railroad right-of-way in Plumas County, CA at (latitude, longitude) 40.233528, -121.075, which will be licensed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As part of its responsibilities assigned by FCC for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), BNSF invites the public to notify BNSF of any effects the placement of this tower may have on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, or any concerns the public may have with regard to the potential impact the tower may have on natural and cultural resources subject to NEPA or NHPA review and consideration. Please direct your comments to Ian Waters at HDR, 10450 Holmes Rd, Suite 600, Kansas City, MO 64131 or [email protected] Comments must be received within 10 days of this notice.
Plumas County News
Wild and Scenic Film Festival is this Wednesday at the Town Hall
South Yuba River Citizen League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Tour is coming to Quincy for the 15th year!. Plumas Arts is hosting the annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival this Wednesday, Sept.14, at the Town Hall Theatre on Main Street in Quincy. This one-evening showing of 13...
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
Plumas County News
Judith Ellen Hamlin
Judith Ellen Hamlin, born December 29, 1959, in Carmel, CA, to Charles Potvin and Patricia Fiant, passed away July 23, 2022, at her home in Graeagle, CA. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Fiant of Chico; sister, Pam Ayoob, of Blairsden; brothers Steve Potvin, Blairsden, and Charlie Fiant, Chico; as well as niece Jennifer Pasquetti and nephew Jeff Sanderson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plumas County News
Farm Fare at the Brewing Lair to benefit the Lost Sierra Food Project
Lost Sierra Food Project (LSFP) has had a busy season! In addition to planting and harvesting fresh food and hosting Tuesday evening farm stands, they have also provided over 2,800 educational hours to 1,100 students from all nooks of the community: FRC, PUSD, PCS, and the community at large. One...
Plumas County News
County supervisors discuss fire suppression bill, budget
If you blinked, you might have missed it. Okay, it wasn’t that fast, but the Plumas County Board of Supervisors completed the public session of its Sept. 13 meeting in roughly 45 minutes. In less than an hour, the supervisors approved filling several vacant positions, received an update on the county budget situation and discussed proposed legislation addressing the Forest Service response to fires, among other topics.
actionnewsnow.com
Paddleboard who died at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County identified
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue team and other emergency responders discovered the body of a missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County Monday afternoon at 1:47 p.m., according to sheriff's deputy Chandler Peay. The name of the deceased paddleboarder has been confirmed by the...
Plumas County News
PUSD meeting in Chester; can be viewed on YouTube
The Plumas Unified School District board of trustees has resumed meeting in the communities, and the Sept. 14 meeting is being held at Chester High School beginning at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be shown on YouTube and can be accessed here: YouTube link. You can find the agenda,...
Plumas County News
Board Vacancy
Pursuant to California Education Code Sections 5326 and 5328, the Board of Trustees of Feather River Community College District announces a vacancy in Trustee District I (Portola) effective August 15, 2022. Community members wishing to be considered tor an appointment must be 1) a registered voter in Plumas County; 2) a resident of Trustee Area I, Portola; and 3) submit a letter of interest and application by October 13, 2022. Applications and directions for submission may be obtained by contacting Cynthia Hall, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, Feather River College, 570 Golden Eagle Avenue, Quincy, California 95971. Phone 530-283-0202, ext. 233, or at [email protected] Letters of interest and applications will be reviewed by the Board and qualified applicants will be invited for an interview. The appointee shall assume the office on December 8, 2022, and shall hold office for the next four years.
Plumas County News
Arden Alquist Alexander
Arden Alquist Alexander, 81, of Quincy, California passed away on August 20, 2022. She passed in the presence and holding the hand of one of Mom’s spiritual daughters, our dear friend from school. Arden was born on April 16, 1941 to Russel and Florence (Ware) Alquist In Atlantic City,...
Plumas County News
Arts, media and entertainment opportunities for charter students
The joyful noise of ivory keys permeates from Indian Valley Academy on Wednesday mornings and from Plumas Charter School’s Quincy site on Friday afternoons. Greg Willis, Arts, Media and Entertainment Pathway Coordinator is in the building teaching a class of enthusiastic high school students. This year, PCS students are...
Plumas County News
Eleanor Lehr Stoeckel
APRIL 17, 1921 – JUNE 27, 2022. Eleanor Lehr Stoeckel passed away peacefully in Fresno, June 27th, with family by her side, at the age of 101 and 2 months. Eleanor spent over 72 years dedicated to Jim Stoeckel, the love of her life, who she married at age 21. Together they built a home and raised a family in Fresno before becoming a central component of the Taylorsville community, where they spent 40 years. Their love, integrity, generosity and kindness were inspiring to all who had the luck of witnessing it. Eleanor herself, was a force with an infectious laugh and determined spirit, who played games by her own rules, was a championship golfer and watched all things Giants and Niners on TV. The third of six children, Eleanor is survived by her younger brother Delbert Lehr, her children Janie Torigian and Patricia Hunt, and their families – including 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a grand-dog, all of whom she loved and all who loved her immensely.
Comments / 0