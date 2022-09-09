ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

Georgia football offers 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUaZA_0hou8szp00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite class of 2024 offensive tackle recruit JacQawn McRoy. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound offensive tackle is one of the biggest recruits in the junior class.

McRoy, a four-star prospect, plays high school football for Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama. Pinson is located just outside of Birmingham.

JacQawn McRoy is ranked as the No. 331 recruit in the class of 2024. The huge offensive tackle is the No. 21 player at his position and No. 16 player in Alabama.

The four-star offensive tackle has scholarship offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, UAB,

, and more. The Clay-Chalkville star has recently visited Georgia Tech and Mississippi State.

McRoy is working on his footwork and is more than just a big body. He also plays high school basketball, where he is often a mismatch for smaller opponents.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have three commitments in the class of 2024. All three of Georgia’s 2024 commitments are on the offensive side of the ball, but the Dawgs are still looking to add a commitment from an offensive lineman.

Below is a look at a good block that McRoy had last season. Due to McRoy’s size, players will often try to beat him with speed and quickness.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Pinson, AL
Football
Pinson, AL
Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Pinson, AL
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Clay, AL
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Recorder

Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour

EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
EMERSON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
WJTV 12

Groups bring 25 trucks of water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church. More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under […]
JACKSON, MS
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross

Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
NORCROSS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#Sec#Dawgs
Calhoun Journal

First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Moving Sale

Jacksonville, AL – Mark your calendars for the FBC moving sale, September 16–17! You’ll find home furniture, church furniture, home decor, baby furniture and supplies, kitchen items, books, silk flowers, vases, baskets, music and hymnals, and much more for sale. The sale will be open Friday, September 16, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm and Saturday, September 17, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm in First Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall (230 7th Street NE).
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Missing person report issued for woman and child from Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert. Summer Shears, 29, left her residence in Alexandria on Wednesday and has not returned home. Her whereabouts are unknown and her 1-month-old daughter is believed to be with her. Shears is described as a white female with brown hair and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

3 airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people had to be airlifted to Grady Hospital after they were injured in a serious crash on Highway 27 and Welcome Road in Roopville Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles with occupants injured around 5:30 p.m. According to...
ROOPVILLE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy