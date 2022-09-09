West Fraser Maplesville Mill is investing $76.9 million in upgrades and expansion. The Maplesville Town Council unanimously approved waiving the sales and use tax on the upgrades during its Sept. 12 meeting. A 10-year tax abatement on the increase in the property value for the upgrade was also approved. Meaning the company will continue to pay the same amount of property tax to the town that it paid prior to the expansion for 10 years.

