Spire presents Silver Shovel award to Clanton
Spire, a natural gas company, presented its Silver Shovel Award to the city of Clanton and its Public Works Department during the Clanton City Council meeting on Sept. 12. The award recognizes entities in the company’s service area that follow best practices when it comes to safety when digging.
Artober Fest looking for artists
The newly formed City of Clanton Arts Council is looking for artists who can demonstrate their skills at the free Artober Fest in downtown Clanton from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 8. The focus is to have artists creating a new piece, whether it be a painting, sculpture or other visual art, during the festival.
Haley Barnett to marry Adam Johnston
Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Barnett of Thorsby announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Haley, to Adam Johnston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Johnston of Eclectic. Haley and Adam met while attending the University of South Alabama’s Physical Therapy Program in Mobile. They graduated there in 2020....
Chilton County Schools hosts college and career fair
Local high school students were able to explore post-graduation options talking to business, higher education and military leaders at this year’s event. Organizers were pleased with the turnout and thanked Chilton Contractors, the city of Clanton and Coca Cola for sponsoring the hospitality room. Photos by JOYANNA LOVE |...
Maplesville commits to fund 911 contract
The Maplesville Town Council unanimously approved moving forward with a new contract with Chilton County E911 during a meeting on Sept. 12. Some contract details are still being worked out as Chilton County E911 has yet to receive a final answer from the Chilton County Board of Education on whether it will be contributing.
Villeda bringing the energy to Jemison
Senior running back Efrain Villeda has one thing in mind going into his senior football season for Jemison High School. “I want to be dominant, and I want everyone else to be dominant with me,” Villeda said. The vocal leader of the Panthers, energy for the team and being...
Homecoming games upcoming for some county schools
The following are the football schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Sept. 15-21. Sept. 16: @ Calera at 7 p.m. Sept. 16: vs. Central of Coosa County at 7 p.m. (Homecoming) Isabella High School. Sept. 16: vs. Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Maplesville High School. Sept....
One dead after crash near Jemison
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, has claimed the life of a Calera woman. Teresa Rae Forman, 40, was fatally injured when the 2011 Toyota 4Runner she was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Forman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County 42, approximately five miles east of Jemison, in Chilton County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
West Fraser receives Maplesville tax break for expansion
West Fraser Maplesville Mill is investing $76.9 million in upgrades and expansion. The Maplesville Town Council unanimously approved waiving the sales and use tax on the upgrades during its Sept. 12 meeting. A 10-year tax abatement on the increase in the property value for the upgrade was also approved. Meaning the company will continue to pay the same amount of property tax to the town that it paid prior to the expansion for 10 years.
Commission waiting on decisions to finalize budget
The Chilton County Commission continued to work towards ratifying its budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 at its meeting on Sept. 14. Butch Billingsley made public comments about requesting the commission to continue its $50,000 appropriation of funds given to the Chilton County Firefighters Association for 2022 and 2023.
Jackson’s hot start leading Maplesville in 2022
Jakavion Jackson is this week’s athlete of the week for his performance against Notasulga High School on Sept. 9. Jackson ran for 263 yards on 11 carries, that is a 23.9 yards per carry average. He was able to break the pylon four times in the game to help Maplesville High School to a 54-6 win.
