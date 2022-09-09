ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] Colorado gondola offers stunning 360-degree leaf peeping experience

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
Photo Credit: Craig Zerbe (iStock).

It's no secret that Telluride is one of the best places to go to see fall colors in the state of Colorado. Tucked away in the San Juans, this remote mountain town of about 2,500 residents is seemingly swallowed by golden hues as soon as late September hits.

If you're visiting during this time of the year, the gondola between Mountain Village and Telluride is a must-ride. It's free and takes about 13 minutes, offering panoramic views of the picturesque landscape.

The two videos below capture the scene, but nothing compares to seeing it first-hand.

Find out more about visiting Telluride here.

