JAMESTOWN – The rain will stay with us for one more day before we dry out and the sun returns as temperatures remain in a fall-like setting through the end of the work week. A cold front just to west of the region associated with a deep low over the upper Great Lakes has surged in showers and lots of clouds for this Monday. We have seen a few brief peaks of sunshine at times but for the most part, the clouds have won the sky. There will be more in the way of raindrops for Tuesday with maybe a rumble of thunder or two as temps stay cooler than average. The sunshine will return as we progress throughout the later part of the week before temperatures climb back up again for the weekend.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO