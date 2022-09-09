ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County

Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Parts of LA County

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Monday until this evening in parts of Los Angeles County. The flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain Floods Segment Of Interstate 15, Roads Near Lake Mathews

Thunderstorm cells tracking south to north in the area of Corona Monday unloaded heavy rainfall along Interstate 15 and roads in the vicinity of Lake Mathews, prompting closures. The rain bursts flooded lanes on southbound I-15 at Dos Lagos Drive about 3:50 p.m., leading the California Highway Patrol to post...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Sets Third Straight Month of Record-Low Water Use

Los Angeles residents are continuing to conserve water at a record pace this summer, with the city achieving the all-time lowest water use for August on record, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday. August was the third straight month in which the city has set a record-low for water usage. After...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide

Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.
LAKE HUGHES, CA
mynewsla.com

$236,000 Donated to Repair Fire-Damaged Playground at Pan Pacific Park

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $236,000 donation to rebuild a playground at Pan Pacific Park that was damaged by a fire, park officials announced Tuesday. The donation was made by the Hackman Capital Partners-owned television studio Television City, and is intended to repair the damage caused by the July 13 fire at the park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles To Designate Spaces for Parking, Charging Electric Vehicles

Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate Area

A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim was declared dead at...
mynewsla.com

Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found

A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Five-Alarm Blaze Erupts Adjacent to Warehouse near 215 Freeway

A five-alarm blaze that erupted Monday in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles

A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles Monday, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train. The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Lancaster

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a big rig in Lancaster Tuesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:48 a.m. to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and South Avenue J where they found the victim, CHP Officer Nicholson told City News Service. The collision closed...
mynewsla.com

LA Council Committee Recommends Ending COVID Eviction Moratorium in February

In a contentious meeting Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council’s Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson dissenting, to suggest that the full council approve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Lancaster High School Searched After Report of Person with Gun

An investigation was underway at Lancaster High School Wednesday after an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun at the campus. Paramedics were sent to 32nd Street West and Avenue J on a call to stand by and assist law enforcement personnel at about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Four Men Injured in Skid Row Shooting

Four men were injured in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row area Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of East Fifth Street and San Julian Street, Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach

A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Four Arrested For Double Homicide At San Pedro Park

Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

