Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
loudounnow.com
Neighbors Question Round Hill Reservoir Sale
As the Town Council nears closing on the sale of Round Hill’s long-decommissioned reservoir, neighbors are objecting to the process used to find a new owner. Several residents of the Tree Crops Lane neighborhood where the 13-acre reservoir property is located attended the council’s Sept. 7 meeting to raise concerns including about the structure of the Request for Proposals used to solicit bids, the inclusion of additional property in the deal after the RFP was issued, and about the danger that could result from a breach in the dam.
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Staffing Crunch Cited as Threat to State Funding Countywide
Loudoun County government staff members have warned that slow responses from the Town of Purcellville could threaten an important source of transportation funding countywide, as the town government grapples with short staffing, departmental reshuffling and lingering delays from adjusting to COVID-era remote work. The county has six ongoing capital projects...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Plans State Petition to Annex Compass Creek, Microsoft Land
The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to initiate an annexation petition to incorporate the entirety of the Compass Creek development, including a Microsoft data center campus. It also is laying the groundwork to allow more data centers in town. According to the resolution, the town plans to apply...
loudounnow.com
Arc of Loudoun Launches One-Stop, Early Intervention Program
The Arc of Loudoun on Tuesday hosted an early intervention summit, offering advice on how best to help young children on the autism spectrum, and highlighting its six fully integrated programs including Aurora Behavior Clinic, Aurora School, Open Door Learning Center, Ability Fitness Center, Project Horse and A Life Like Yours Advocacy Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
loudounnow.com
Superintendent Recommends Rebuilding, not Renovating, Park View High School
At the Sept. 13 School Board meeting, Superintendent Scott Ziegler announced that he intends to recommend that the Loudoun County School Board rebuild Park View High School rather than renovate it. In his report, he recommended that the School Board consider funding the replacement in the Capital Improvement Program. For...
loudounnow.com
Competing CRT Rallies Held Outside School Board Meeting
Two groups gathered outside the Loudoun County Public School Board meeting on Sept. 13—one showing support for critical race theory, the other opposed. The rally against was called Eraced. Organizer and Army of Parents co-founder Elicia Brand said they “see mankind as one blood and equally valuable.”. She...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Dulles, South Riding-Area Townhouses
County supervisors have approved separate rezonings to permit 61 townhouses near Dulles Town Center Mall and 41 townhouses near South Riding. At Colonnade, a project on an undeveloped parcel within Dulles Town Center at the corner of City Center Boulevard and Stefanie Drive, supervisors approved an application to rezone 4.15 acres from commercial zoning to residential use to permit 61 townhouses. The property is surrounded by other residential development, and the mall across the intersection.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Free Clinic Unveils $500K Renovation
The Loudoun Free Clinic on Monday unveiled its newly renovated space, which grew its capacity by 500 patients to be able to see up to 1,500 patients. The $500,000 renovation project was supported by a grant from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation—money that went much further thanks to services donated by E4H Architecture and WSP systems engineering company. With that money and working within the same footprint at Inova Loudoun’s Cornwall campus, the waiting room was expanded, more private office spaces and patient care rooms were created, the nurse’s station was renovated for safety and privacy, the utility room was split into separate “clean” and “dirty” rooms, and other work to improve the clinic’s capacity, quality of care, and the safety of its employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Government Reviews Connections to China
Last summer, the Town Council requested a review of any business the town government conducts with China-based firms. On Monday, it got the answer. There’s only one: TikTok. “For Town capital improvement projects, all existing contracts are with companies that are registered with the Virginia State Corporation Commission and are authorized to transact business in Virginia. The Town is not aware of any current contractors located in China. Any contract that utilizes federal funding requires the Town to buy American products or products made within the United States due to the Buy America Act/Davis Bacon Act,” according to the staff report.
loudounnow.com
Backyard Chickens Find Champions at Lovettsville Hearing
Following an hour-long public hearing Sept. 7, the Lovettsville Planning Commission is looking for more options on regulations that would govern backyard chickens. The commission is working to establish authority to permit residents to keep livestock or fowl in town while also setting standards designed to limit the impact on neighbors. While the draft rules cover everything from buffalo to swine, the focus has been on chickens, an increasingly popular brand of suburban husbandry.
loudounnow.com
Fashion Show Fundraiser Celebrates Triumphs Over Domestic Violence
For the third year, a group of leading women will take to the catwalk at a fashion show for a cause, raising funds an awareness for domestic violence survivors. P7 Walk With Purpose on Sept. 17 features the P7 Divas, or Powerful 7, women leaders in their communities and professions, and many of whom are themselves domestic violence survivors. The fashion show is the centerpiece of a party that begins with casino games, then includes a performance by R&B singer, songwriter and harpist Tulani, the headline fashion show, and then a live DJ and dance party that last until midnight.
loudounnow.com
Round Hill Residents Win Petition to Keep Mosby Court Name
Following an appeal by all six homeowners living on the street, a divided Round Hill Town Council last night voted not to seek a name change for Mosby Court. The cul-de-sac had been slated to be renamed as part of the Board of Supervisors’ push to remove names associated with the Confederacy and slavery from public spaces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
loudounnow.com
Chamber Announces Small Business Awards Finalists
The Loudoun Chamber has announced the names of the 24 finalists for the 28th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards. The finalists are competing for the top honors in six industry categories. The winner in each category will then square off for the title of the Loudoun Small Business of the Year.
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Dogs Swim at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park
The dogs got their turn in the pool at the 14th annual Dog Swim at AV Symington Aquatic Center at Ida Lee Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. The dog-only swim gives local pups the chance to have fun in a safe, enclosed area while swimming off-leash with other dogs. All dogs had to be six months old, legally licensed, vaccinated, and wearing a visible dog license, and there was a veterinarian on-site as a precaution. And every year the pool is packed with pooches.
loudounnow.com
Parts of Loudoun Cut Off from Fire Service by Bridge Weight Limits
Firefighting vehicles cannot reach some parts of Loudoun without violating posted weight limits on bridges, and other areas could see firefighters having to take longer alternate routes, the Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue Service has warned. The issue was raised after a Loudoun County deputy pulled over a Philomont tanker truck....
loudounnow.com
Alleged Arsonist Charged with Attempted Murder
The Sterling man accused of setting fire to two cars and the front of a home Sept. 4 has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and four other felonies, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office. Julian Darius Karapetkov was arrested Monday following an investigation by...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Questions Streaming Impacts
As the town works through the renewal of Verizon’s cable television franchise agreement, questions were raised about the impacts of the growing popularity of streaming services. Broadcasts through apps like Netflix and Hulu aren’t subject to franchise agreements and the town’s chief telecommunication advisor said that’s not likely to...
Comments / 0