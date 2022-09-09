Arkansas State University reports record setting class size, retention

JONESBORO, Ark. – Yet another Arkansas university reports record-setting enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.

In a Thursday announcement, Arkansas State University stated its fall 2022 semester class is 14,109 students, the first time to top the 14,000 figure since 2018. The announcement came after three consecutive years of enrollment decline at the school.

The university’s all-time high for registration was 14,144 students for the fall 2017 semester.

The Thursday announcement also included the university seeing an increase of 100 students in on-campus housing and increases in international students by 5% and online students by 10%. The first to second year retention rate at A-State is a best-ever 77.6% for the fall semester.

Tuesday, UA Little Rock reported its freshman class was up 29% for the fall 2022 semester. Earlier, Harding University reports a 6.9% increase, while Henderson University saw a 5% increase for the semester.

UA Pine Bluff reported a 12% increase in student retention to 77% for fall 2022.

