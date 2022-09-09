HURON — The Huron eighth-grade volleyball team improved to 4-1 win a win against Aberdeen Central on Monday. The Tigers won the match with set scores of 25-12 and 25-19. Kya Tschetter had four kills on 9 of 9 attacks to lead Huron, while Camdyn Fuchs was 7 of 9 hitting with three kills and Jaelee Olsen had a pair of kills on 3 of 5 spiking.

8 HOURS AGO