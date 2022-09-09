Read full article on original website
Elections coming up for Mansfield NAACP 3190
MANSFIELD -- Elections for the nominating committee as well as officers for the Mansfield NAACP 3190 are coming up shortly. The organization asks the public to note the following General Membership meetings of the NAACP Branch, for the purpose of election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee.
Columbus developer agrees to purchase vacant Pump House building for $300K
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller came to county commissioners Tuesday morning bearing “exciting news” regarding the Pump House District. The man behind Vision Development, Brent Wrightsel, has agreed to purchase the vacant Pump House building on Orange Street for $300,000, Miller said.
WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
Richland County releases list of August's building permits
MANSFIELD -- Listed here is a report of permits applied for with the Richland County Building Department during the month of August. These reports are courtesy of Michelle Jordan, Office Manager of the Richland County Building Department.
Richland County to remain in pooled health insurance program through 2025
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday renewed the county's participation in the County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio through 2025. The county has been part of the pooled health insurance program since 2017, joining an organization that began with six counties in 2004 and has grown to 43 member counties in 2023.
Dangerous intersection: Grant decision expected for improvement at Home Road/Lexington-Springmill Road
MANSFIELD -- Local officials may know as soon as November what can be done to improve the safety of the intersection at Lexington-Springmill Avenue and Home Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove on Wednesday told members of the county's regional planning executive committee he hopes to know by then the status of a grant request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Fredericktown looks to increase communication between district & parents
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Supt. Gary Chapman discussed increased communication plans between the district and community at Tuesday's September board of education meeting. Newsletter designer Monica Leichtenberg, distributed a prototype of the upcoming newsletter to board members and Chapman, detailing what the letter will showcase.
‘Remain vigilant’: Residents warned about potential jury duty scam
The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a potential jury duty scam that's been going around over the past few days.
Paramore brings hometown view to Ashland City Schools interim supt. job
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools will be led by one of its own beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Ashland High School graduate Steve Paramore, Class of 1999, and the City Schools Business Manager, was selected to be the district's interim superintendent during a school board meeting last week.
September is Kinship Care Month
MANSFIELD -- In Ohio, over 200,000 children are living in kinship families. Research shows that when they must be apart from their parents, children do better with family whether it be their biological family, or their family of choice such as lifelong family friends, teachers, coaches, or mentors. They do better in school and have fewer physical and mental health challenges.
Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves 2 union agreements
LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved two union agreements with its teachers and its public school employees on Monday. The new deals are with the Loudonville-Perrysville Education Association (LPEA) and the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE), who represent the district's teachers and...
Police activity in Canton prompts warning to students
An active police situation in Canton has prompted the school district to try and divert students who walk to school to take a different route.
‘Holding us hostage:’ Staff at Marysville women’s prison to picket working conditions
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – For some correction workers at a Marysville women’s prison, the end of their shift looks like walking to the parking lot and dozing off inside their car. At the end of a 16-hour day at the state-operated Ohio Reformatory for Women, some employees are left “exhausted and overworked,” opting for the […]
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
Ashland County Fair’s Buckeye Barn to become a historical center
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Fair has begun utilizing the historic Buckeye Barn to be a historical center with a focus on the agricultural history of the county. The currently red painted barn is located on the west side of the fairgrounds which has historically been close to the racetrack. Over the years, the unique building has been used to stall the racehorses, as storage, for various displays, and craft shows, while maintaining the historically significance.
Sept. 18 car show to benefit Humane Society of Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The fifth annual car show to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spitzer Motors of Mansfield, located at 1777 West Fourth Street in Mansfield. "We are beyond excited for the 5th annual...
Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County
MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
Wyandot County Fair Underway in Upper Sandusky
If you’re not all faired out, the 170th Wyandot County Fair in neighboring Upper Sandusky kicks off today. The Junior Fair King and Queen Pageant will be held in the Master’s Building at 5:30. A parade on the grounds gets started at 6:30 this evening. The County High...
Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks
MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
