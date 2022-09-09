ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Elections coming up for Mansfield NAACP 3190

MANSFIELD -- Elections for the nominating committee as well as officers for the Mansfield NAACP 3190 are coming up shortly. The organization asks the public to note the following General Membership meetings of the NAACP Branch, for the purpose of election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee.
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county

ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County to remain in pooled health insurance program through 2025

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday renewed the county's participation in the County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio through 2025. The county has been part of the pooled health insurance program since 2017, joining an organization that began with six counties in 2004 and has grown to 43 member counties in 2023.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Dangerous intersection: Grant decision expected for improvement at Home Road/Lexington-Springmill Road

MANSFIELD -- Local officials may know as soon as November what can be done to improve the safety of the intersection at Lexington-Springmill Avenue and Home Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove on Wednesday told members of the county's regional planning executive committee he hopes to know by then the status of a grant request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown looks to increase communication between district & parents

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Supt. Gary Chapman discussed increased communication plans between the district and community at Tuesday's September board of education meeting. Newsletter designer Monica Leichtenberg, distributed a prototype of the upcoming newsletter to board members and Chapman, detailing what the letter will showcase.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

September is Kinship Care Month

MANSFIELD -- In Ohio, over 200,000 children are living in kinship families. Research shows that when they must be apart from their parents, children do better with family whether it be their biological family, or their family of choice such as lifelong family friends, teachers, coaches, or mentors. They do better in school and have fewer physical and mental health challenges.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves 2 union agreements

LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved two union agreements with its teachers and its public school employees on Monday. The new deals are with the Loudonville-Perrysville Education Association (LPEA) and the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE), who represent the district's teachers and...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
10TV

Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Ashland County Fair’s Buckeye Barn to become a historical center

ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Fair has begun utilizing the historic Buckeye Barn to be a historical center with a focus on the agricultural history of the county. The currently red painted barn is located on the west side of the fairgrounds which has historically been close to the racetrack. Over the years, the unique building has been used to stall the racehorses, as storage, for various displays, and craft shows, while maintaining the historically significance.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Sept. 18 car show to benefit Humane Society of Richland County

MANSFIELD -- The fifth annual car show to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spitzer Motors of Mansfield, located at 1777 West Fourth Street in Mansfield. "We are beyond excited for the 5th annual...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County

MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
MANSFIELD, OH
wktn.com

Wyandot County Fair Underway in Upper Sandusky

If you’re not all faired out, the 170th Wyandot County Fair in neighboring Upper Sandusky kicks off today. The Junior Fair King and Queen Pageant will be held in the Master’s Building at 5:30. A parade on the grounds gets started at 6:30 this evening. The County High...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks

MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

