WBAY Green Bay
DEJA VU... WET AND WINDY AGAIN FOR YOU!
It’s going to be another wet and breezy day across northeast Wisconsin. At least the rain won’t be as heavy as what we saw over the weekend. Our recent weathermaker, upper level low pressure, will be pushing east through the Great Lakes. As it does, bands of rain will swirl around this storm. The heaviest precipitation will fall north and northwest of Green Bay. Within these steady bands of rain, up to an additional inch of rain is possible, with lighter amounts across eastern Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SOAKING SUNDAY SHOWERS
Her yacht didn't stop in Wisconsin but the queen sent a thank-you to Milwaukee for quite the reception. The queen never visited Wisconsin but she did sail past while celebrating the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, linking the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
wtmj.com
Flood warnings/watches issued as heavy rain to soak southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Monday
MILWAUKEE- It’s beginning to feel a lot like fall, and that means plenty of rain into Monday. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a flood warning for Milwaukee County, Kenosha County, Racine County, Walworth County, & Waukesha County until 3:00am Monday morning. The remainder of Southeastern Wisconsin...
WBAY Green Bay
Michigan man killed in Marinette County crash
WAGNER, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula died in a crash in Marinette County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says the victim, identified only as an 85-year-old man from Wallace, was driving south on Old Rail Rd. in Wagner when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at County Highway X. He was hit by a pickup truck going east on County X. The crash happened shortly after 10:30.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WBAY) - Country Sausage is voluntarily recalling 25 different meat products sold at its retail store and Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips, in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. The recall involves all of the products below purchased on or before September 12, 2022. State inspectors discovered during a routine inspection...
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
wnmufm.org
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
GREEN BAY, WI (AP)— The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
UPMATTERS
When could it snow in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney continues appeal for late convicted Silver Cliff campers killer
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney for a late convicted murderer continues to work to get the conviction overturned. Attorney Ana L. Babcock filed a brief Sept. 9 on behalf of the late Raymand L. Vannieuwenhoven. Babcock claims her late client’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated. Vannieuwenhoven was...
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
WBAY Green Bay
Powerball ticket sold in Darlington wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days, two million-dollar winners. The Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating back-to-back seven-digit prizes by players in the state and pointing out they were not the only big wins recently. Someone purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing at the New Horizons Supply Coop, in Darlington,...
