It’s going to be another wet and breezy day across northeast Wisconsin. At least the rain won’t be as heavy as what we saw over the weekend. Our recent weathermaker, upper level low pressure, will be pushing east through the Great Lakes. As it does, bands of rain will swirl around this storm. The heaviest precipitation will fall north and northwest of Green Bay. Within these steady bands of rain, up to an additional inch of rain is possible, with lighter amounts across eastern Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO