Spartanburg, SC

City
Nichols, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
PACOLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
INMAN, SC
WTVM

2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A set of twins was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. The twin boys were taken in by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson Thursday. They were born July...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Townville. Deputies say 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They say Burrous is believed to be without her phone...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County detention officer arrested, SLED says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Pickens County Detention Center officer was arrested Friday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Chester Randall Pierce Ouzts, 58, of Pickens, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Ouzts, has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC says system working despite chronic problems at care facility

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The problems at Oakridge Community Care sparked outrage back in February when the owner was arrested, revealing the conditions inside the assisted living home. But since then, it’s become increasingly difficult to get a response from the officials meant to advocate for people in long...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Student charged after online threat made against Buncombe Co. school

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was charged after someone made threats against Erwin High School through social media posts on Monday night. Deputies said the suspect is a student at Erwin High School. However, they can’t identify the suspect because they...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Murder suspects arrested after Greenville Co. shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman died from her injuries following a shooting Tuesday night and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two murder suspects have been arrested. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

TikTok-famous dog helps Upstate animal shelter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Piedmont man and his famous dog use their platform for good. You may have seen their viral videos. Teddy, and his owner, Jonathan’s TikTok account, aguyandagolden took social media by storm last year. “We love to bring smiles....
GREENVILLE, SC

