Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
WYFF4.com
Woman, man charged after ongoing dispute led to Greenville woman's death, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have been arrested after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Greenville County. Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb, 24, died at a hospital after being shot on Staunton Bridge Road, according to the coroner. Deputies said on Thursday morning Dione Griffith Dobbs, 52,...
Hacker arrested in Greenville after ordering 70K worth of phones
North Charleston Police have arrested a man for hacking the City of Greenville’s Verizon Business Account and having nearly $70,000 worth phones delivered to a hotel.
Investigators see spike in overdose deaths in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said there has been a tremendous spike in overdose deaths recently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
Mom arrested after police say toddler overdosed on marijuana in Youngstown
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
FOX Carolina
DSS: Twin infants surrendered safely to Anderson hospital under Daniel’s Law
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A set of twins were surrendered to an Upstate hospital under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS). DSS said the twin boys were accepted by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson...
FOX Carolina
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
FOX Carolina
Family of woman hit by Anderson County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of an 80-year-old woman killed in a crash involving an Anderson County deputy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. Sarah Parson died at Greenville Memorial Hospital after she was airlifted from a wreck on Pearman Dairy Road in...
WTVM
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A set of twins was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. The twin boys were taken in by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson Thursday. They were born July...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Townville. Deputies say 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They say Burrous is believed to be without her phone...
WYFF4.com
Pickens County detention officer arrested, SLED says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Pickens County Detention Center officer was arrested Friday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Chester Randall Pierce Ouzts, 58, of Pickens, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Ouzts, has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an...
FOX Carolina
DHEC says system working despite chronic problems at care facility
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The problems at Oakridge Community Care sparked outrage back in February when the owner was arrested, revealing the conditions inside the assisted living home. But since then, it’s become increasingly difficult to get a response from the officials meant to advocate for people in long...
Upstate police chief resigns; mayor responds to ‘time of turbulence’
The Pacolet police chief has resigned and the Town of Pacolet has released a statement about this "time of turbulence."
FOX Carolina
Student charged after online threat made against Buncombe Co. school
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was charged after someone made threats against Erwin High School through social media posts on Monday night. Deputies said the suspect is a student at Erwin High School. However, they can’t identify the suspect because they...
FOX Carolina
Murder suspects arrested after Greenville Co. shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman died from her injuries following a shooting Tuesday night and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two murder suspects have been arrested. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least...
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
FOX Carolina
TikTok-famous dog helps Upstate animal shelter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Piedmont man and his famous dog use their platform for good. You may have seen their viral videos. Teddy, and his owner, Jonathan’s TikTok account, aguyandagolden took social media by storm last year. “We love to bring smiles....
Comments / 9