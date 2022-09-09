Read full article on original website
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the the heart of downtown Ocean City, have gone on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the...
Wildwood, NJ Waterpark Totally Went to the Dogs During ‘Puppapalooza’!
If dogs could speak, they'd have been saying, "Best day ever!" during a recent event all for them at a popular waterpark in Wildwood, NJ. off Wildwood boardwalk, recently hosted a pool party called "Puppapalooza." It's a long-running tradition and treat for dogs before the park closes for the season,...
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought
If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Mays Landing’s Volcanic Eruptions and Eight Other Things I Miss
Things and people come and go out of your life and you miss them. I've been a resident of Egg Harbor Township for almost 25 years, and there are things and places in the area that I sincerely miss that no longer exist. You'll notice in the headline I mentioned...
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
Now, That’s a Car Fire! Cape May, NJ Blaze Explodes [VIDEO]
The small community of Town Bank in Lower Twp, Cape May County had its own impromptu fireworks show for a short time on Monday evening when a car engulfed in flames began to make explosions sounds as it burned. First things first, though. No one was injured in the blaze,...
Popular Egg Harbor Township Christmas Lights House Gets Sold
If you need a little Christmas you may have to look somewhere else this year. A house that's always filled with Christmas lights and decorations in Egg Harbor Township has been sold. For years the owners of the house on Ridge Avenue - near High School Drive and Oakland Avenues)...
Ocean City, NJ Police Looking for Two Boardwalk Suspects
Police detectives in Ocean City are actively searching for two young men in connection with an ongoing investigation. The suspects are pictured walking together on the Ocean City Boardwalk in a Facebook post from Ocean City Police on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say they could use help with the identification...
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Indicted For Crash That Killed Lindenwold Man
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Brigantine has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash last summer. According to authorities, 34-year-old Bao “Joanna” Huynh struck and killed 54-year-old Hector Salgado as he was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. on June 26, 2021. [A]...
80-year-old Northfield Woman Killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Crash
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week. The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle. According to the...
You Can Help Feed The Hippos At Adventure Aquarium In Camden, NJ
With the kids back to school and the warm days turning more and more crisp, you'll soon be looking for some fun activities to do with the kiddos here in South Jersey. We'd be remiss to not mention all the fun to be had at the aquarium. No doubt, you're...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Rocky The Musical Hits The Walnut Street Theater Stage Next Month
A Philly favorite movie is coming to life on the stage at Walnut Street Theater next month. There are a few words you can use to describe Philly in a nutshell and a few are cheesesteaks, sports, and the movie Rocky, which is officially hitting the stage as a musical this October.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
YAY! Sea Isle City, NJ Street Parking is Free Again!
Still planning to visit Sea Isle City? Good news! Street parking is back to being free!. While so many vacationers have gone back to where they came, with Labor Day Weekend behind us and the new school year starting, there's still what we call "locals summer." And one of the...
Kelsey Grammer Returns To Atlantic City This Weekend
Earlier this summer, Kelsey Grammer declared, “I love Atlantic City.”. We have confirmed through Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos that Grammer will return to Atlantic City this Saturday, September 10th at 10:00 p.m. Grammer will be hosting a launch party for his The Faith American Brewing Company at The...
Resorts Casino Capriccio #1 Casino Restaurant In America, 3 Years Running
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City, Capriccio Italian Restaurant is #1 America, again, for the third consecutive year and 4 out of the past 5 years. Every year, one of the most fiercely competitive elections is for the title of “the best casino restaurant in America. USA TODAY 10Best.com Readers'...
