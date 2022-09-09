ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought

If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
Kelsey Grammer Returns To Atlantic City This Weekend

Earlier this summer, Kelsey Grammer declared, “I love Atlantic City.”. We have confirmed through Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos that Grammer will return to Atlantic City this Saturday, September 10th at 10:00 p.m. Grammer will be hosting a launch party for his The Faith American Brewing Company at The...
