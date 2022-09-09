ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into Milwaukee apartment building, hunt for driver

By Jackson Danbeck
 5 days ago
A car crashed into an apartment building in Milwaukee near Miller Park Way and Burnham early Friday morning, and police are searching for a suspect.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that as soon as the car crashed into the home, the driver ran away.

The scene near Miller Park Way and Burnham

Officers began chasing the suspect's car for reckless driving just before 1 a.m., but they stopped the chase when they lost sight of the car.

No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

