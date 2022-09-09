Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
What does iPhone 14's switch to eSIM mean for privacy, security, and travel?
SIM cards are small data cards, roughly the size of a Micro SD card. The SIM (subscriber identity module) contains, as the name implies, subscriber identity information that tells the telephone service carrier about who is using the phone. This is necessary to grant access to the carrier's network, as well as for billing. Law enforcement organizations also use SIM information to identify phones and their users.
ZDNet
The best phones you can buy right now
Samsung and Apple have both released new versions of their flagship smartphones this year, and with so many other great models on the market, choosing the best phone for you may be a daunting task. Things like battery life, storage space, and even health and safety features factor into how well a new phone will fit into your existing lineup of mobile devices you need for work and entertainment.
ZDNet
iOS 16 just dropped: Here are all the improvements you asked for
Apple officially released iOS 16 on Monday. Included in the new operating system are countless changes to how your iPhone works and, at times, looks. For the last few months, I've been using iOS 16 on my iPhone 13 Pro Max during the developer beta program. With the official release of iOS 16 starting today, anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the new operating system.
ZDNet
Most people don't need Apple's flashy new adventure tech. Here's what we actually need
By the time Apple finished showcasing the new products and features debuting at its 2022 "Far Out" event, I felt…left out. And I doubt I was alone. Of course, there were the standard processor speed bumps, battery life improvements, etc. But, as far as completely new features went, Apple seemed intent on targeting niche, idealized versions of an iPhone or Apple Watch owner, instead of real people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
iOS 16 is out: How to install the latest iPhone software update
Apple on Monday released iOS 16, the latest major software update for the iPhone lineup. Alongside iOS 16, Apple also released WatchOS 9 for the Apple Watch and TVOS 16 for the Apple TV. iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura are expected to arrive in October. Included in iOS 16 are...
ZDNet
The HomePod mini is for Sirious Apple users only
The HomePod mini is a smart speaker that brings Siri into your home in all her light. With a simple and attractive design, the HomePod mini works as a hub for your smart devices to connect to, while moonlighting as a rich, full-bodied speaker that will surprise you with its quality. But is it a good choice for your smart home journey?
ZDNet
Samsung offers $200 trade-in discount on Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in Discover sale
The Discover Samsung event has launched and Samsung is offering $200 off the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop with an eligible trade-in. Starting at 9 am ET, you can enjoy a $200 discount off the laptop, typically priced between $949 and $1449. The model in question included in the sale has an RRP of $1249.
ZDNet
Here's what the Android 13 September patch fixed on my Pixel 6 Pro (and what it didn't)
Android 13 was only recently unleashed to Pixel users last month and, as expected, there's a new patch available that fixes several issues. I applied the new update and wanted to report what I've found. But first, what issues did the September patch resolve? Let's find out. Also: Android 13...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Discover Samsung sale: Get a free memory upgrade with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Discover Samsung event has launched, and to start the sale, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Starting at 9 am ET, purchasing one of Samsung's new flagship devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (unlocked), will net you a $150 eCertificate (Samsung credit) and a free memory upgrade, potentially saving you over a hundred dollars for a version with improved specifications.
ZDNet
Samsung's 43-inch M70B monitor doubles as a smart TV and is $100 off
When you're hard up for space in an apartment or dorm room, finding ways to maximize said space can be a total gamechanger. Samsung's 43-inch M70B UHD smart monitor and TV is a great way to get the best of both worlds while saving much-needed in-home real estate – while saving some cash. Right now, you can save $100 on the monitor/TV and get it for only $399 thanks to the Discover Samsung event going on right now.
ZDNet
Your Google Pixel has car crash detection, too. Here's how to set it up
Apple's recent iPhone launch saw a particular focus on emergency and safety features. While Emergency SOS via Satellite made waves for its out-of-this-world communication tech, Crash Detection -- carried over from the Apple Watch -- made for a more practical and tragically-convenient user feature. By monitoring changes in air pressure,...
ZDNet
Discover Samsung: Save up to $1,500 on a new Samsung 85" 8K smart TV
Now in full swing, the Discover Samsung event has launched and Samsung is offering up to $1,500 off a powerful 8K TV. Starting at 9 AM EST, the Samsung Neo QN900B QLED 8K Smart TV will be available for $6,999, saving you 18% off the typical $8,499 retail price. This...
ZDNet
Elon Musk says SpaceX had 'promising' talks with Apple over iPhone 14 satellite feature
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the company did have discussions with Apple about providing satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. The iPhone 14 is the first model to connect to terrestrial cellular, Wi-Fi, and also to satellites thanks to the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature unveiled at Apple's Far Out event.
ZDNet
What is ambient computing? Everything you need to know about the rise of invisible tech
Ambient computing, also commonly referred to as ubiquitous computing, is the concept of blending computing power into our everyday lives in a way that is embedded into our surroundings - invisible but useful. The goal is to reduce the friction involved in utilizing tech, making it easier for users to...
ZDNet
How to tighten your security in Microsoft Edge
Those of you who use Microsoft Edge want to make sure that your security is as tight as possible. And Edge offers a variety of settings to help you reach that goal. A SmartScreen option will protect you from malicious websites and files. An option for potentially unwanted apps blocks downloads of suspicious or low-reputation apps.
ZDNet
OpenWallet seeks to open-source your digital wallet
At the Open Source Summit Europe in Dublin on Tuesday, the Linux Foundation announced the formation of the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF). The open what now, you ask? Is this an attempt to get me to donate money to the Linux Foundation? Nope. OpenWallet is a brand-spanking-new open-source project to support interoperability for a wide range of digital wallets.
ZDNet
Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are 36% off right now
If you're commuting on a train or even just traveling on an airplane, the background noise can be distracting and frustrating when you just want to listen to your music. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones can run as high as $399 – but if you're open to a certified refurbished pair, you can save 36% on a pair and get them for only $253.
ZDNet
How to rename your Android phone for easier Bluetooth management
I have a lot of Android devices, many of which connect to various Bluetooth devices. My wife also has a lot of Android devices as well. Together, that collection of devices can make it a bit challenging when connecting Bluetooth accessories. This is compounded when you have multiple instances of the same device. For example, my wife and I both have Pixel 6 Pro phones.
ZDNet
To win in this economy, businesses must differentiate on service quality
Digital engagements becoming the norm was one of the 10 key customer service trends that was highlighted in the State of Service 2022 worldwide report gathered insights from over 8,000 customer service professionals to determine how service organizations continue to adapt to an ever more digital-first environment. Here are the...
ZDNet
Microsoft expands its Azure Space satellite-connectivity options
Two years ago, Microsoft launched its Azure Space initiative, focused on making Azure a strong player in the space- and satellite-connectivity cloud market. On Sept. 14, timed with World Satellite Business Week, company officials outlined how they plan to expand Microsoft's portfolio of satellite connectivity. Officials said Wednesday that a...
Comments / 0