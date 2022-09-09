Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look at Hannah Waddingham's New Witch
Over the weekend came the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel which arrives on Disney+ in a few weeks. While offering not only a fresh look at the return of the Sanderson sisters but also a better idea for fans of what the plot will be. One of the fresh reveals in the trailer however is the introduction of a new character, played by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, known simply as "The Witch." In the trailer it seems like Waddingham's character only has a small role, guiding the Sanderson sisters into becoming witches themselves, but get a first look at her below!
Elle
Colin Farrell's New Movie Gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating After Rave First Reviews
The Banshees of Inisherin - Official Trailer (Searchlight Pictures) The Banshees of Inisherin - Official Trailer (Searchlight Pictures) Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh,...
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Cast Reveals If They Are Supervillains in the MCU
Marvel's Thunderbolts revealed its big ensemble cast of characters during D23 Expo 2022. The lineup includes Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow II), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). That's a pretty eye-raising mix of shady covert agents, failed super-soldier experiments, and/or outright criminals. So is that the kind of team we're getting with this Thunderbolts movie?
ComicBook
Emmys 2022: Zendaya Wins Best Lead Actress, Drama
After a long eight months, the biggest night in television has finally arrived. Celebrating the best in television over the past year, the 2022 Emmy Awards are underway at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series has been crowned. Zendaya ended up winning this year's award atop a deep nomination pool.
ComicBook
Michael Keaton Gets Censored for F-Bomb After Winning at Emmy Awards for Dopesick
Beloved Batman, Beetlejuice, and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton is now officially an Emmy winner. The actor was nominated for his first Emmy award this year for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu's Dopesick, a limited series about the opioid crisis in the United States. On Monday night, the Emmy Awards show kicked off with Keaton's category, Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. While Keaton took home the first trophy of the night, he also dropped the broadcast's first F-bomb.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals First Look at Full Midnight Angels Costume
The D23 festivities continued well into Sunday, with Marvel unveiling new costumes for some upcoming properties. Namely, the practical suits for the ensemble behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to seeing updated suits for Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), the House of Ideas also revealed the full Midnight Angels suit for the first time.
ComicBook
The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Speaks Out on Making Her Own Ariel in the Remake
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey talked to Comicbook.com about making Ariel her own in the new movie. During her conversation with Brandon Davis, she talked about adding personal touches to the Disney Princess in order to make the role feel a little closer to her. A lot has been made of the decision to cast the music superstar in the remake. When that trailer dropped, fans got a first-listen to her impressive singing voice and signature look as the mermaid. While a lot of her full performance is hidden in that trailer. Bailey's long red hair is unmistakable in the clip. Of course, there's a bit of discussion about the changes from the classic Disney movies. However, the star isn't too concerned about all that chatter. All that Bailey wants to do is deliver the best performance possible.
ComicBook
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
ComicBook
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
ComicBook
Cyborg Spider-Woman Detailed On New Across The Spider-Verse Puzzle
A new piece of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise has revealed a terrifying version of Spider-Woman. In a piece of toy packaging for the film, fans got a glimpse of Cyborg Spider-Woman. Now, this design looks influenced by Cyborg Spider-Man more than Jessica Drew. But, it does show everyone how Phil Lord and Chris Miller are swinging for the fences in a very real way. Any Marvel concept related to the Web-Slinger should absolutely be up for grabs in the sequel. The first movie did a great job roping in a lot of different stuff and this one looks to be in the same vein. With a villain like The Spot and other surprise appearances from popular Spider-Man variants, things are already shaping up to be pretty wild next year. Check out what Cyborg Spider-Woman looks like down below.
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses Trailer Reveals Bernard the Elf's Return
The most beloved elf in The Santa Clause franchise is finally returning to action this year. Bernard, the head elf played by David Krumholtz, played a key role in the first two films of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause trilogy. However, he was absent from the third movie in the series, which disappointed plenty of fans. Not to worry, though, Krumholtz is back for the new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, reuniting Bernard with Santa and the rest of the Claus/Calvin family.
ComicBook
Is She-Hulk's Secret Villain a Controversial Marvel Group?
We're almost halfway through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Disney+ series has been shaking up the Marvel Cinematic Universe at each and every turn. The world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been filled with some unexpected allies and antagonists, both created exclusively for the show, and ripped from the pages of Marvel Comics. Given all of the plot twists that have occurred in She-Hulk thus far, fans have wondered how they will ultimately culminate, and whether or not it could be tied to an existing Marvel villain. Based on the context clues of She-Hulk thus far, one possibility that's come up has been a bizarre but masterful group of Marvel villains — the Intelligencia.
ComicBook
Turner Classic Movies Reveals Its Frightening Lineup for October Horror
There's lots of ways to get into the spirit of the spooky season, and while some movie fans might seek out the most unsettling and disturbing contemporary horror efforts imaginable, others prefer to dive deep into the classics. Given the number of classic titles that perfectly capture a creepier tone over offering an unsettling experience, it can be daunting deciding which films to check out, especially due to how many classic titles are harder to track down on popular streaming services as compared to more modern offerings. Luckily, Turner Classic Movies has a number of masterpieces being broadcast throughout October.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
ComicBook
One Piece Uncovers One Royal's Secret Identity
One Piece has plenty of characters to keep count of, and they come from all sorts of nations. From island regions to Grand Line hideaways, the world built by Eiichiro Oda is a rich one. Of course, this means its power structure is just as vast, and we've met a number of rulers in its time. So of course, fans were quick to geek out when one royal's secret history was outed out of nowhere.
ComicBook
George Clooney Claims His Batman Is Better Than Ben Affleck's Batman
Warner Bros. is going through a bit of a moment after their most recent merger with Discovery, and the changes have yet to come to a halt. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has already been making waves with their most recent cancelations like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. David Zaslav, who is the new CEO of the combined entity, is looking for a Kevin Feige-type leader to create a ten year plan for DC Films and he hasn't had any luck as yet. One of the upcoming films that DC has being released is The Flash, and with Ben Affleck returning in both that film and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, who knows what the future of the Caped Crusader holds. Recently, former Batman actor George Clooney claimed that his Dark Knight was better than Affleck's while appearing at the opening of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
ComicBook
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
ComicBook
Emmys 2022 Opening Dance Number Leaves Viewers Baffled
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, bringing out many of Hollywood's biggest stars to celebrate the past year of television. That pomp and circumstance proved to be the case essentially from the beginning, as host Kenan Thompson led an eclectic and somewhat-baffling look back at some of the biggest television hits of the past few decades. Thompson and a group of dancers took part in an opening dance number, set to remixed versions of the theme songs of shows like Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things.
