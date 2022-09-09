ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Ford's Garage, the Dearborn hot spot just west of Ford World Headquarters, is expanding. With its 1920s service station and prohibition ambiance, the restaurant is known as a place for a burger and brew served with a side of automotive history.

Billy Downs, the franchise partner of the Dearborn location, which opened in 2017, announced this week plans for four more Ford's Garage restaurants to open.

More: Take peek inside the Sugar Factory in Detroit

“With people ready to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, they’re back out dining again and looking for entertainment. People enjoy great food and energy in a restaurant that is comfortable, unpretentious, and unique to the casual dining space,” Downs said in a news release. “As it turns out, the Ford Motor Company’s rich history as one of America’s most important manufacturing companies also translates to a pretty cool dining experience. I’m excited to be bringing more of the Ford’s Garage experience to the Detroit area.”

The second Michigan Ford's Garage is expected to open next year at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction on the Novi location is set to being this month.

Site selection for the other three locations has also begun, according to a news release.

Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 in Ft. Myers, Florida, where Henry Ford had a winter home. Since then, it's grown to 20 franchise locations in Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. Ford's Garage is an official licensee of Ford Motor Co., which allows them to outfit the inside and exterior of the restaurants with Ford brand imagery, including the iconic Ford blue-oval logo.

While Ford's Garage restaurants are modeled after a 1920s service station, they're also filled with Ford memorabilia, including vintage fixtures and gas pumps, as well as a Model T or Model A car suspended above the center bar.

The restaurants are decidedly vintage, mixing Prohibition-style elements like brick, richly colored woods and a copper bar top that’s hammered by hand.

While Ford's Garage is known for its half-pound, hand-pattied, Black Angus beef burgers, the menu also offers comfort foods, entree selections, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. It also has an extensive craft beer selection, wine and cocktails.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan

Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Novi, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Dearborn, MI
Food & Drinks
Dearborn, MI
Lifestyle
City
Dearborn, MI
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Novi, MI
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Dearborn, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show

Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
dbusiness.com

Report: Metro Detroit Homes Sales Continue to Fall, Prices Rise

According to the August 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, home sales continue to tumble, down 15 percent over last August, from 4,344 homes sold to 3,691. Despite the year-over-year drop, the sales number is up from July, which saw 3,347 home sales. The median...
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?

I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ford Motor Company#Food Drink#Ford World Headquarters#The Sugar Factory#The Ford Motor Company#The Fountain Walk
howafrica.com

‘I’m The First And Only Black Woman In The City And County’ – Detroit Entrepreneur Buys Little Caesars Franchise As A Birthday Gift To Herself

Detroit, MI, entrepreneur Ebony Cochran seems to be on a mission to create generational wealth. Recently, the credit consultant took to Instagram to share she had purchased the franchise Little Caesars as a birthday gift to herself. This was made possible as Cochran has found success through her companies including The Tax Place — which she eventually sold to H&R block — and Blackwood Credit Services.
DETROIT, MI
luxury-houses.net

Impeccable Masterpiece Featuring Elegant Exterior Design and Extensive Custom Craftsmanship in Rochester Listed at $9.85M

The Estate in Rochester is a luxurious home perfect for entertaining or hosting events now available for sale. This home located at 1700 Great Fosters Ct, Rochester, Michigan; offering 06 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with 20,064 square feet of living spaces. Call Kyle T Matta (Phone: 248 652-7700) – Century 21 Sakmar & Associates, Steven Shafer (Phone: 248 651-3500) – Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Roch for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Romulus Trade Center to create 1,500 jobs, offer 2 million square feet in retail space

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A major groundbreaking in Romulus as the city plans a new trade center that will be a massive boost for the area and create over 1,500 jobs. The field in Romulus doesn't look like much. It's not far from I-94 and 275 and Detroit Metro Airport. But the 171 acres are a ‘field of dreams’, of sorts as its transformed into a retail and tech hub.
ROMULUS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit demolition company OK'd to bid on city work after inspector general investigation

Detroit’s Inspector General has concluded that a demolition company that was once under investigation for questionable business conduct is again eligible to bid on city work. Inspector General Ellen Ha suspended Inner City Contracting on June 21 to determine whether the company fraudulently obtained documentation to be awarded Detroit Based Business (DBB), Detroit Small Business (DSB), and Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) certifications, which offer advantages in the bidding process. Based on the evidence Ha analyzed, the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy