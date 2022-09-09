ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne, MD

'Enough is enough.' Princess Anne man who broke jaw in 2020 police incident files lawsuit

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wL6uu_0hou7gBU00

Malcolm Ruff, a trial attorney at Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, believes enough is enough.

Ruff spoke at a Thursday afternoon news conference on behalf of his client, Don Hanna, in announcing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Princess Anne Police Department, and Princess Anne police officer Chad A. Savage and Sgt. Robert Smith.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 8, was related to an encounter Hanna had with the Princess Anne Police Department on June 2, 2020, in which Ruff alleges Hanna "was brutality harmed at the hands of officers." The lawsuit for deprivation of rights seeks police reform in addition to an undisclosed monetary amount, according to Ruff.

"The town of Princess Anne has no comment on pending litigation," Town Manager Clayton Anderson told Delmarva Now on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Hanna's residence in June 2, 2020, in reference to a domestic situation, in which he was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest and later found not guilty, according to his lawyer.

The officers took Hanna to the ground during the encounter, which was captured by body-worn camera.

Hanna suffered multiple injuries to his face, his lawyer said, including a displaced fracture of his jaw, along with injuries to his lower tooth sockets and the loosening of his upper right incisor, misalignment of his teeth, brain nerve damage, swelling and bruising of his lower lip, abrasions to his face, and soft tissue damage to his neck and back.

He was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore for his injuries.

IN SALISBURY:Another vehicle located in Colin Lin hit-and-run death: Police

"These officers treated Don like an animal in the street," Ruff said.

"He told me he had to take serious pain medications just to feel human. This was a traumatic incident for this man," the lawyer said, also noting Hanna is still recovering.

Princess Anne Police Department supervisors ratified the actions of Savage and Smith as using reasonable force in their incident review process, according to Ruff.

However, the Somerset County District Court in summer 2020 stated, according to Ruff, that there was "no reason" for Savage to have taken Hanna to the ground.

POLICE REFORM BACKGROUND:New accountability boards are a key part of Maryland's police reform. Are counties ready?

"I just want everything to be like it was. I'm not the same person that I used to be," Hanna said during the news conference. "I'm traumatized. I'm hurt — physically hurt, mentally hurt. I don't even want to walk the streets at night; scared that the police are going to come and attack."

"I want them to be held accountable for what they did to me. I'm 63 years old. I should never have been beaten like that," he said.

The Rev. James Jones, convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, also spoke at Thursday's news conference.

"We can no longer tolerate the physical abusiveness that people of color sustain because someone has an attitude about doing the job that they were called to do," Jones said.

Police reform:Wicomico appoints law enforcement review board members

Police brutality, he said, will no longer be tolerated on Maryland's Eastern Shore — and should not be tolerated anywhere in our country.

"Black Lives Matter. This Black life matters," Ruff said, pointing to Hanna.

"We are going to make it very clear to the town of Princess Anne that (Hanna's) life needs to be honored, respected, and there needs to be compensation provided to this gentlemen, not only for the physical pain he experienced but also for the mental morbidities that he is now experiencing, for the emotional pain, the humiliation, the embarrassment of being thrown in the street like a dog," he said.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

Daily Voice

Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead In Maryland Pond, Police Say

Police in Maryland have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a Maryland pond, officials said. The Salisbury Police Department in Wicomico County announced on Monday, Sept. 12, that the agency is actively conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a pond in the area of Coventry Lane.
shoredailynews.com

Savageville man gets five years for felon with gun charge

An Onancock area man was given a prison term Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a January firearm offense that was initially among several charges including the abduction of his former girlfriend. Joshua Seth Powell, 34, of Savageville, was sentenced to five years with all but two years suspended for...
WMDT.com

Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
SALISBURY, MD
