ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach police: Report of gun on Mainland High School campus Friday unfounded

By Katie Kustura and Danielle Johnson, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH — A rumor about a gun on Mainland High School's campus resulted in a heavy law enforcement response, a temporary lockdown and a major road closure Friday afternoon.

Volusia County Schools in a statement posted to social media just before 3:15 p.m. said the rumor was unfounded and the lockdown was lifted.

A member of the security staff placed the school on lockdown shortly before 1 p.m. using their Centegix security badge, according to the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDhSE_0hou7ZxH00

"This happened during "A" lunch after students reacted to a rumor of a gun on campus," the post states. "As soon as the lockdown was in effect, all students were safely placed in secured rooms. Law enforcement together with VCS Security Operations began to clear the school room-by-room."

Students were seen exiting the school with their hands up. Others hugged their friends as they waited outside while law enforcement worked to clear the scene.

Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that "a few people suffering from unrelated medical episodes" were treated on scene.

Police shut down a portion of International Speedway Boulevard at Clyde Morris Boulevard during the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Zv5p_0hou7ZxH00

Officers checked every room and building and didn't find anything, according to a tweet posted just before 2 p.m.

Chief Jakari Young tweeted at 1 p.m. that police responded to a panic alarm at the school "in reference to a gun threat." He also stated that "no shots have been fired and there are no reported injuries."

Talking to your kids about school safety: What to say about threats, dangers, and what to do

Days after Uvalde shooting: 5th grader arrested after sending fake mass shooting threat in Florida

Volusia County Schools spokesperson Angel Gomez confirmed the school was placed under lockdown shortly before 1 p.m.

"Someone within the students, someone mentioned that they saw a gun or they heard that someone had a gun and that alone just caused the kids to start running in every direction, so when the teachers or the staff saw that, they put the school on lockdown," Gomez said. "There's no evidence of anything like that truly happening."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach police: Report of gun on Mainland High School campus Friday unfounded

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Fentanyl found at high school in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery at Circle K in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man after an armed robbery at the Circle K in DeBary. The robbery took place Saturday morning when the man entered the store with his face and head covered, flashed the gun at the clerk, and demanded money. Before he...
DEBARY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Threat on bathroom wall led to massive lockdown, Daytona Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Daytona Beach say that it was a threat on a bathroom wall at Mainland High School, that caused a large police response to a school on Friday. According to DBPD, the threat was written on a bathroom stall and that they identified two students that had gone into the bathroom before it was written.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police looking for man accused of threatening to rape woman at Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly threatened to rape a woman at Laureate Park Sunday morning. According to an incident report, a woman was walking her dog around 6 a.m. along Tavistock Lakes Road when the man approached her and began a conversation with her. He asked her how long she lived here, and pointed to the darker side of the lake, in which she became nervous, authorities said.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#School Security#School Safety#Mainland High School#Vcs Security Operations
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a Jeep in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Jetport Drive near Boggy Creek Road around 4:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
click orlando

Large tree crashes into Daytona Beach home, trapping 89-year-old woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A large oak tree crashed into a Daytona Beach home Tuesday morning, nearly striking an 89-year-old woman, fire officials said. Katie Speed suffered minor injuries when the tree collapsed onto her house on Fulton Street, crushing the roof. [TRENDING: Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy