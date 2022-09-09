Daytona Beach police: Report of gun on Mainland High School campus Friday unfounded

DAYTONA BEACH — A rumor about a gun on Mainland High School's campus resulted in a heavy law enforcement response, a temporary lockdown and a major road closure Friday afternoon.

Volusia County Schools in a statement posted to social media just before 3:15 p.m. said the rumor was unfounded and the lockdown was lifted.

A member of the security staff placed the school on lockdown shortly before 1 p.m. using their Centegix security badge, according to the post.

"This happened during "A" lunch after students reacted to a rumor of a gun on campus," the post states. "As soon as the lockdown was in effect, all students were safely placed in secured rooms. Law enforcement together with VCS Security Operations began to clear the school room-by-room."

Students were seen exiting the school with their hands up. Others hugged their friends as they waited outside while law enforcement worked to clear the scene.

Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that "a few people suffering from unrelated medical episodes" were treated on scene.

Police shut down a portion of International Speedway Boulevard at Clyde Morris Boulevard during the investigation.

Officers checked every room and building and didn't find anything, according to a tweet posted just before 2 p.m.

Chief Jakari Young tweeted at 1 p.m. that police responded to a panic alarm at the school "in reference to a gun threat." He also stated that "no shots have been fired and there are no reported injuries."

Volusia County Schools spokesperson Angel Gomez confirmed the school was placed under lockdown shortly before 1 p.m.

"Someone within the students, someone mentioned that they saw a gun or they heard that someone had a gun and that alone just caused the kids to start running in every direction, so when the teachers or the staff saw that, they put the school on lockdown," Gomez said. "There's no evidence of anything like that truly happening."

