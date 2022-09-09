Read full article on original website
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna Carney
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Salem isn’t the only must-visit place in Mass. this Halloween: Here’s where to go, according to Trips to Discover
While the staple town to visit in Massachusetts during Halloween is Salem, it’s not all the state has to offer. Travel site Trips to Discover put together a list of the 18 best U.S. small towns to visit for Halloween. Salem — the setting of the upcoming Halloween film Hocus Pocus 2 and a locale in which Party City is hiding life-size toy skeletons around town — was a no brainer to the list, but another Massachusetts town was also ranked as one of the best.
Exploded package at Northeastern University held rambling note about Facebook, virtual reality, reports say
A package that exploded Tuesday night at Northeastern University in Boston contained a “rambling” message critical of Facebook, company founder Mark Zuckerberg and the university’s work with virtual reality technology, reports said. The package exploded around 7 p.m. in Holmes Hall, an academic building at 39 Leon...
Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’ Spider-Man spinoff to film in downtown Worcester this week
UPDATE: This story was changed to reflect additional details of the movie. Movie crews will be coming to downtown Worcester this week to film the upcoming movie “Madame Web,” a Spider-Man spinoff from Marvel. According to flyers posted downtown Tuesday, the production company will be filming at night...
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Top prizes won Tuesday include $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket 2 $100,000 prizes
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player won $25,000 per year on a “Lucky for Life” ticket Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer and Wine in Palmer, which is located at 1478 North Main St. Two other top prizes were also won Tuesday. They...
Vaccination clinic in Boston offers $75 gift card for getting a shot
The Boston Public Health Commission plans to hold a free vaccination event Saturday in Boston where anyone who gets a shot will be eligible to receive a $75 gift card, regardless of their age. The event, pinned on students’ return to classrooms and dubbed “B Healthy Back-to-School,” will run from...
Package explodes at Northeastern University after staff member tries to open it
Update: Boston police officials said a 45-year-old staff member sustained minor hand injuries after a package exploded at Northeastern University. First responders were responding to a potential package that had exploded Tuesday evening at Northeastern University in Boston, according to a spokesperson for Northeastern University. Shortly after 7 p.m., a...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Winner claims Christmas Eve $25,000 a year for life prize in September
Nearly nine months after winning a $25,000 a year for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery, the lottery player has finally claimed their prize. The prize, which was won off of a “Lucky for Life” ticket sold in Teaticket, was claimed on Sept. 1 by a trust, according to the lottery.
Tyrone Bruce of Boston charged with assualt to murder in relation with early afternoon Sunday shooting in Cambridge residential
A Boston man accused of firing multiple shots into an open crowded residential Cambridge area, early Sunday morning, has been charged with armed assault to murder in relation with the shooting incident. Tyron Bruce, 24, of Boston, was arrested by Boston police on Monday afternoon, after a warrant for his...
Investigators of Northeastern University package explosion now focusing on whether incident was staged
An investigation into a potential explosion at Northeastern University Tuesday evening is focusing on whether the incident was staged, according to multiple media reports. The Associated Press reported federal officials found inconsistencies in a 45-year-old Northeastern employee’s statements about the explosion, and are now questioning whether the minor hand injuries he sustained were typical of those caused by a small explosion.
Jet Blue sale: You can catch a flights as low as $39 from Sept. 20 and Nov. 16.
Travelers looking to take a flight this fall can take one-way trips on Jet Blue for as low as $39 during their “Fall in Love” sale. Travelers wishing to take part in the sale must book their flight by Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11:59 p.m. in their local time zone.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
Amtrak suspends some Springfield rail service as strike looms
SPRINGFIELD — Amtrak will suspend its east-west passenger train from Boston through Springfield to Chicago Thursday with a national strike looming between freight railways and their unions, Amtrak said Wednesday. And, Amtrak, which relies on freight railroad-owned lines, also plans to suspend train service north of Springfield — the...
Mass. hiker rescued after injuring leg on Mount Moosilauke in NH
A Massachusetts hiker was rescued by a New Hampshire search and rescue on Sunday after she sustained a serious leg injury while hiking Mount Moosilauke in Benton, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of an injured hiker on the Gorge Brook Trail on Mount...
Ex-Natick official Suzanne Ianni pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot after judge rejects request to dismiss the case
A former Massachusetts town official pleaded guilty on Wednesday to joining a mob in storming the U.S. Capitol after she organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of a right-wing group called “Super Happy Fun America.”. Before her guilty plea, Suzanne Ianni had argued in February...
Boston woman accused of throwing cash register on floor of Plymouth restaurant, attempting to bribe police officer
A Boston woman faces multiple charges in Plymouth after police said she threw a cash register on the ground of a local restaurant in response to slow service before attempting to bribe a police officer to dispose of drugs on her behalf. The woman is accused of offering the police...
New MBTA ferry service pilot project begins for fall 2022 and spring 2023 between downtown Boston’s Long Wharf and East Boston
Starting on Monday, Sept. 12 a new MBTA ferry service project has begun operating between East Boston’s Lewis Mall and downtown Boston’s Long Wharf. The service was last offered by the MBTA this past spring as an alternative to shuttle buses when subway service on the Blue Line, which passes beneath Boston Harbor and through East Boston, was suspended for tunnel maintenance, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Ivan Cheung, accused of raping multiple women by knifepoint nearly 20 years ago, apprehended, held on $1 million bail
Editor’s note: This article contains a description of an alleged sexual assault. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy was held on a $1 million bail Tuesday in the Boston Municipal Court Central Division after the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office accused him of raping two girls and two women at knifepoint between 2003 and 2006.
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Least expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Sept. 10
A condo in West Yarmouth that sold for $199,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 4 and Sep. 10. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $725,084. The average price per square foot was $503.
Worcester affordable housing coalition highlights ‘desperate need’ in push for inclusionary zoning policy
The Main South Community Development Corporation received 1,700 applications for just 48 units of affordable housing that it is building on Grand Street, according to Executive Director Steve Teasdale. “We at the CDC clearly recognize the extent of the crisis,” Teasdale said referring to the housing crisis Worcester. Teasdale...
