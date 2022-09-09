ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Salem isn’t the only must-visit place in Mass. this Halloween: Here’s where to go, according to Trips to Discover

While the staple town to visit in Massachusetts during Halloween is Salem, it’s not all the state has to offer. Travel site Trips to Discover put together a list of the 18 best U.S. small towns to visit for Halloween. Salem — the setting of the upcoming Halloween film Hocus Pocus 2 and a locale in which Party City is hiding life-size toy skeletons around town — was a no brainer to the list, but another Massachusetts town was also ranked as one of the best.
Package explodes at Northeastern University after staff member tries to open it

Update: Boston police officials said a 45-year-old staff member sustained minor hand injuries after a package exploded at Northeastern University. First responders were responding to a potential package that had exploded Tuesday evening at Northeastern University in Boston, according to a spokesperson for Northeastern University. Shortly after 7 p.m., a...
Investigators of Northeastern University package explosion now focusing on whether incident was staged

An investigation into a potential explosion at Northeastern University Tuesday evening is focusing on whether the incident was staged, according to multiple media reports. The Associated Press reported federal officials found inconsistencies in a 45-year-old Northeastern employee’s statements about the explosion, and are now questioning whether the minor hand injuries he sustained were typical of those caused by a small explosion.
Amtrak suspends some Springfield rail service as strike looms

SPRINGFIELD — Amtrak will suspend its east-west passenger train from Boston through Springfield to Chicago Thursday with a national strike looming between freight railways and their unions, Amtrak said Wednesday. And, Amtrak, which relies on freight railroad-owned lines, also plans to suspend train service north of Springfield — the...
Royals
New MBTA ferry service pilot project begins for fall 2022 and spring 2023 between downtown Boston’s Long Wharf and East Boston

Starting on Monday, Sept. 12 a new MBTA ferry service project has begun operating between East Boston’s Lewis Mall and downtown Boston’s Long Wharf. The service was last offered by the MBTA this past spring as an alternative to shuttle buses when subway service on the Blue Line, which passes beneath Boston Harbor and through East Boston, was suspended for tunnel maintenance, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
