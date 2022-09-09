ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix firefighters extinguish blaze near 44th Street and Thomas Road

By Ayana Hamilton, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
Multiple Phoenix fire crews extinguished flames in a vacant commercial building on 44th Street between McDowell and Thomas roads early Friday morning, officials said.

The fire started outside the two-story building but extended into the interior, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Large fans were used to blow smoke from the building, the department said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

