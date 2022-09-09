ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97 Rock

Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy

The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Smoke-Haze Alert for Columbia Basin Extended Monday

The Benton Clean Air Agency (BCAA) said Monday that the air quality in our region is unhealthy. The air quality as of noon, Monday September 12th is considered unhealthy. Data supplied to the Department of Ecology by the BCAA shows we're in the read, so to speak. Air Quality Expert...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County

Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland

I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device

A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys

Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
PROSSER, WA
97 Rock

4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway

"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
MESA, WA
97 Rock

Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda

Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story. The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times. Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal 100 Year Ago. What Really Happened?

Shady, backdoor deals. Senate hearings. Supreme Court rulings. The death of a President. All of these elements are found in the shocking Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal of 1922. Many Yakima valley residents as well as travelers along I-82 know about the quaint little landmark in Zillah known as The Teapot Dome. The Teapot Dome Service Station was originally located on Hwy. 410 between Zillah and Granger. It was handcrafted by Jack Ainsworth in 1922, who was inspired by the Harding administration's Teapot Dome Scandal.
ZILLAH, WA
97 Rock

Kennewick Police Respond to Firearms Incident at Southridge High

Thanks to a notification given to a teacher and then the school's resource officer, no one was hurt or threatened. 16-year-old student at Southridge High arrested for possession of firearm. According to Kennewick Police Commander Aaron Klem, the incident occurred around 11:15 AM. Klem said in a release that staff...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday

Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

