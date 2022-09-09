Read full article on original website
Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy
The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
Smoke-Haze Alert for Columbia Basin Extended Monday
The Benton Clean Air Agency (BCAA) said Monday that the air quality in our region is unhealthy. The air quality as of noon, Monday September 12th is considered unhealthy. Data supplied to the Department of Ecology by the BCAA shows we're in the read, so to speak. Air Quality Expert...
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County
Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick
Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland
I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device
A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
Pasco’s Best Pumpkin Patch Is an Undiscovered Hidden Family Gem
Where's The Best Place To Get A Pumpkin In Pasco Washington?. If you are looking for a pumpkin patch that might not get as much love as the other larger pumpkin patches in the Tri-Cities, there is one hidden gem you should know about in Pasco. Villa's Fresh Produce Hosts...
Is Breathtaking 5 Bedroom Pasco Home The Best Deal In Tri-Cities?
This huge Pasco home has to be the best deal in Tri-Cities with over 3,600 square feet! It has a theater room, 4 car garage, 20-foot ceilings, and sits on over a half-acre of land! If you get moving today, it can be yours for only $226 per Sq Ft!
Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys
Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
Where Is The Only Off Leash Dog Park In Tri-Cities?
My dog loves to go on walks, but is there a place in Tri-Cities where he can run free and play with other dogs? I did some searching and only found one place to do this in all of Tri-Cities. So where is it?. PAWS-ABILITIES PLACE DOG PARK - The...
Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit
In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon. 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website...
4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway
"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda
Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story. The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times. Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen...
Husky Fighting for Life, Found Shot in the Head in Franklin County
This one is going to hurt. When I first saw it, I gasped. My anxiety. This poor dog. This is terrible. Who shot this beautiful girl? Why would someone do this? This is NOT ok. The person who shot this dog MUST be found. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's...
Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal 100 Year Ago. What Really Happened?
Shady, backdoor deals. Senate hearings. Supreme Court rulings. The death of a President. All of these elements are found in the shocking Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal of 1922. Many Yakima valley residents as well as travelers along I-82 know about the quaint little landmark in Zillah known as The Teapot Dome. The Teapot Dome Service Station was originally located on Hwy. 410 between Zillah and Granger. It was handcrafted by Jack Ainsworth in 1922, who was inspired by the Harding administration's Teapot Dome Scandal.
Kennewick Police Respond to Firearms Incident at Southridge High
Thanks to a notification given to a teacher and then the school's resource officer, no one was hurt or threatened. 16-year-old student at Southridge High arrested for possession of firearm. According to Kennewick Police Commander Aaron Klem, the incident occurred around 11:15 AM. Klem said in a release that staff...
Take a Sneak-Peek Inside $1.4 Million Dollar Paradise in Pasco Estate [PHOTOS]
I love looking at local real estate. It's awesome to see what's available!. If you're in the market for a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Tri-Cities, you are in luck for a bit of paradise in Pasco. This 2-level home features a pool, patio, and porch with an open...
Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday
Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
