Shady, backdoor deals. Senate hearings. Supreme Court rulings. The death of a President. All of these elements are found in the shocking Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal of 1922. Many Yakima valley residents as well as travelers along I-82 know about the quaint little landmark in Zillah known as The Teapot Dome. The Teapot Dome Service Station was originally located on Hwy. 410 between Zillah and Granger. It was handcrafted by Jack Ainsworth in 1922, who was inspired by the Harding administration's Teapot Dome Scandal.

ZILLAH, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO