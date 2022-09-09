ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
LATACO

Headlines: Tiny Seabug ‘Mini-Sharks’ Are Swarming and Biting Beach-Goers Across California; S.F. Decriminalizes Mushrooms

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Move over Rice-A-Roni, because the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to decriminalize psychedelics, including psilocybin...
iheart.com

Shein Latin X Pop Up Block Party in City of El Monte

Join the fun on Saturday, September 17 from 10am-5pm, as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with SHEIN and the City of El Monte with a block party and the unveiling of 5 murals from local LatinX artists. There’ll be food trucks, a SHEIN sample pop-up sale, local vendors and of...
LATACO

A New Twitter Bot Will Tell You an Officer’s Name, Rank, and Race By Putting In Their Serial Number

“Excuse me, officer, what’s your badge number?”. No matter how many times we may be told we have the legal right to learn a law enforcement officer’s identity, this actual exchange with an undercover officer arresting us in New York City many years back illustrates a blunt reality: sometimes a cop will do what a cop will do, be it through policy, deceit, “safety concerns,” or something else entirely.
2urbangirls.com

Call to Action: Rally to Stop the Exploitation of Minors

The American King Foundation will host a rally at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office Monday, Sept. 12, in support of two minors who allege they were sexually exploited by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Arie Spears under the guise of obtaining an “acting” job.
LATACO

Teen Volunteer Arrested While Filming at LAPD-Sponsored Movie Night In Harbor City

The LAPD co-hosted a community movie night with Harbor City’s City Council this weekend, likely intended to boost relations between neighborhood residents and the police. Unfortunately, many attendees (and a larger social media audience and at least one legendary actor from The Wire) were left with the lasting image of a group of uniformed law enforcement professionals pointing a taser at and handcuffing a teenage volunteer for filming the arrest of a friend.
LATACO

Head to North Long Beach for Coconut Honey Shrimp Musubis and Kimchi Butter Katsu Chicken

A lot of us who grew up in L.A.’s ‘hoods share a soft spot for Hawaiian food. It was what we graduated to after years of teriyaki chicken and beef plates; a cold scoop of creamy macaroni salad, served next to steamed rice, felt like the biggest upgrade in the world back then. Besides the poke invasion of Southern California that took place over the last five years, most casual Hawaiian spots have stuck to the same traditional menu, offering just-the-hits.
LATACO

A Tale of Two Trompos: You Can Taste Two Different Al Pastor Styles In This West L.A. Block

Over the last few years, colossal trompos have become a familiar spectacle on the sidewalks of Venice and Mar Vista, with big, juicy tornadoes of revolving pork al pastor that silhouette the twilight from the stands that regularly set up along Lincoln Boulevard, to the respective truck (Tacos El Junior) and table operation hugging the corners of Venice and Centinela.
LATACO

LATACO

