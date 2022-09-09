Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
Headlines: Guadalajara Cartel Founder Released From Prison; Dodgers Clinch NL West Title
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Donations are being requested for funeral services for Mikie (Windfield) Lee, the 17-year-old who was tragically shot and killed...
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Headlines: Tiny Seabug ‘Mini-Sharks’ Are Swarming and Biting Beach-Goers Across California; S.F. Decriminalizes Mushrooms
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Move over Rice-A-Roni, because the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to decriminalize psychedelics, including psilocybin...
iheart.com
Shein Latin X Pop Up Block Party in City of El Monte
Join the fun on Saturday, September 17 from 10am-5pm, as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with SHEIN and the City of El Monte with a block party and the unveiling of 5 murals from local LatinX artists. There’ll be food trucks, a SHEIN sample pop-up sale, local vendors and of...
Headlines: ‘Birria’ Added to the Dictionary; Tropical Storm to Drop a ‘Year’s Worth’ of Rain
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Tropical Storm Kay could potentially drop a “year’s worth of rain” on drought-stricken Southern California today, raising fears of...
L.A. Street Vendors Deal with Mental Health Crisis As They Continue to Be Harassed, Robbed, and Killed
“I was shot right over there,” says Jose Luis Millán, pointing north toward Alameda Street. On a blinding summer Sunday, the elotero (corn vendor) is back in Watts. Pushing his cart along his old route from the Imperial Courts housing projects through the streets just east of the complex. The heat from the black asphalt is palpable.
Headlines: San Fernando Man Attempts to Bake Bread in Car During Heat Wave; ‘Porch Pirate’ Disguised As Amazon Worker
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Baking a traditional Icelandic bread using a hot car in the Valley in place of an underground oven. [Seismogenic]
A New Twitter Bot Will Tell You an Officer’s Name, Rank, and Race By Putting In Their Serial Number
“Excuse me, officer, what’s your badge number?”. No matter how many times we may be told we have the legal right to learn a law enforcement officer’s identity, this actual exchange with an undercover officer arresting us in New York City many years back illustrates a blunt reality: sometimes a cop will do what a cop will do, be it through policy, deceit, “safety concerns,” or something else entirely.
Headlines: Valle de Guadalupe’s Own Fyre Festival-Like Disaster; California Is Still Avoiding Widespread Blackouts
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —’El Valle Festival’ ticketholders who traveled to Mexico’s wine country—just three hours away from L.A.—were turned away at the...
2urbangirls.com
Call to Action: Rally to Stop the Exploitation of Minors
The American King Foundation will host a rally at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office Monday, Sept. 12, in support of two minors who allege they were sexually exploited by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Arie Spears under the guise of obtaining an “acting” job.
For Chicatanas and Hazelnut-Crusted Chile Rellenos, Drive to Gema in San Clemente
Squeezed between the Mexican food epicenters of L.A. and O.C. to its north and Tijuana and San Diego to its south, what could tiny San Clemente possibly offer to compel drivers scurrying between them to pull over for a bite here?. Survey says…. Gema, which brings this tanned-and-toney beach town...
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Teen Volunteer Arrested While Filming at LAPD-Sponsored Movie Night In Harbor City
The LAPD co-hosted a community movie night with Harbor City’s City Council this weekend, likely intended to boost relations between neighborhood residents and the police. Unfortunately, many attendees (and a larger social media audience and at least one legendary actor from The Wire) were left with the lasting image of a group of uniformed law enforcement professionals pointing a taser at and handcuffing a teenage volunteer for filming the arrest of a friend.
Head to North Long Beach for Coconut Honey Shrimp Musubis and Kimchi Butter Katsu Chicken
A lot of us who grew up in L.A.’s ‘hoods share a soft spot for Hawaiian food. It was what we graduated to after years of teriyaki chicken and beef plates; a cold scoop of creamy macaroni salad, served next to steamed rice, felt like the biggest upgrade in the world back then. Besides the poke invasion of Southern California that took place over the last five years, most casual Hawaiian spots have stuck to the same traditional menu, offering just-the-hits.
Headlines: L.A.’s Public School Teachers ‘At a Breaking Point;’ 15-Day Outdoor Watering Ban
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Following flooding, the residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have no running water. [CNN]. —A third of Pakistan is underwater following...
Headlines: Six Shot at Boyle Heights Bar; Heat Wave Hitting L.A. This Week
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man started firing a gun during a fight inside of Boyle Heights’ Holiday Bar, wounding six. [US News]...
Over Two Hundred Classic Cars Pulled Up to the Venice Boardwalk for Dogtown Devils’ First-Ever ‘Venice Classic’ (Photos)
Waves crashing, faint Bob Marley tracks in the background, and a few hoopers is the occasional ambiance at 6 a.m. in Venice Beach. But on Saturday, August 27th, what stood out were a few hundred customs, lowriders, and classic cars parked past the handball courts. With places like Venice’s ‘Freakshow‘...
A Tale of Two Trompos: You Can Taste Two Different Al Pastor Styles In This West L.A. Block
Over the last few years, colossal trompos have become a familiar spectacle on the sidewalks of Venice and Mar Vista, with big, juicy tornadoes of revolving pork al pastor that silhouette the twilight from the stands that regularly set up along Lincoln Boulevard, to the respective truck (Tacos El Junior) and table operation hugging the corners of Venice and Centinela.
