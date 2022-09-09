ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen and DHR Health receive updated Pfizer booster, distribution set for today

By Jesse Mendez
 5 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen Health Department announced they have received 300 doses of the newly approved bivalent formula of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

The health department’s news release said it will be available during today’s afternoon vaccine clinic.

The Bivalent vaccine, also known as the 3rd Dose, is authorized for use as a single booster dose for people age 12 and older.

It can be administered to this age group at least two months after the 2nd dose or last booster and can be Pfizer or Moderna, said the news release.

The city said they have not yet received the Moderna Bivalent Vaccine but are awaiting a shipment soon.

  • People ages 18 and older can get a different product than the primary series as long as it’s Prizer or Moderna.
  • Teens 12-17 can get a different product than their primary series as long as it is Pfizer.
  • Kids 5-11 who got Pfizer as primary series must get a Pfizer booster.
Age 12 and older can only get the updated Bivalent Pfizer or Moderna booster. They can no longer get an original (monovalent) mRNA booster.

NOVAVAX is not authorized for use as a booster dose at this time.

Today’s distribution in Harlingen is set for 1 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 East Tyler.

The vaccines/boosters are free and open to the public.

DHR Health also announced that 9,000 doses of the booster are available to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Edinburg Activity Center at 123 E. Mark S. Peña Drive in Edinburg.

There is no ID or paperwork required other than a vaccine card if you’ve already received a COVID vaccine.

The Pfizer/BioNtech bivalent booster is available to individuals age 12 and older but has not yet been authorized for children under 12.

DHR Health’s media release said residents seeking the new booster must be fully vaccinated, meaning they must have received the two-dose primary series of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax, or at least one shot of the Janssen vaccine.

DHR Health currently only provides Pfizer vaccines, which now include the bivalent booster for those 12 and older who received their last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine at least two months prior.

No registration is needed for COVID vaccinations at the DHR Health Vaccine Clinic.

For more information call (956) 362-6843.

Sports
