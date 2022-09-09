No. 7 Oklahoma will kick off at 7 p.m. against Kansas State in its Big 12 opener on Sept. 24, the conference announced Monday. It'll be the Sooners' (2-0) second-straight evening home game when they clash with the Wildcats (2-0) on Fox after they defeated Kent State 33-3 under the lights on Sept. 10. The matchup will also be Brent Venables' debut as head coach against the team he played for from 1991-92 and coached for from 1993-98.

