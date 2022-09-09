Lake County woman charged in fatal shooting of her father, whom she accused of sex abuse

Editor's note: This story has been revised to eliminate details that could lead to identification of the victim and the accused shooter.

FRUITLAND PARK — A relentless pursuit on foot, multiple shots fired – and at the end, a daughter charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of her father.

The initial Lake County Sheriff's Office press release said: “Detectives learned there was apparently a long-standing grudge between the two.”

It soon became clear what the grudge could be about: “…she is possibly the victim of a sex crime.”

Because the Daily Commercial does not identify sex crime victims, it is not naming either the adult woman or her father. The sheriff's office press release did not spell out the relationship between the two, nor did it say that the father was the one accused of sexually abusing the woman, but the Daily Commercial was able to obtain that information.

The shooting happened on Sept. 3

The shooting occurred at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 4600 block of Pine Street.

A 911 caller said the shooter had left the scene. The 39-year-old victim ran to his home and begged his roommate to take him to the hospital.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were able to learn the identities of both the victim and the shooter from 911 calls. Witnesses said they had been estranged for several years and did not speak to each other.

They said the man was walking east, away from Ridge Road, along Pine, and pulling a blue canvas buggy. They said she yelled at him, then ran into the road and began shooting at him with a .22-caliber firearm.

He fell several times, got up, and kept running away from her, finally abandoning his buggy, the sheriff's office said.

One witness said the shooter got into her car and tried to leave and ran over a bag containing her belongings. She also left her cellphone on the hood of the car.

The person told her to stop, and handed her the phone, not realizing what had happened. She then took off, while the man’s roommate sped away in the opposite direction, authorities said.

Crime scene investigators found several shell casings, including unfired cartridges, indicating that the gun had jammed several times and that she had cleared it each time.

When the victim's roommate got to the 3700 block of Eagles Nest Road, near Calvary Baptist Church, he noticed that the shooting victim had stopped breathing, so he stopped the car, pulled him out of the passenger seat, and tried to render aid. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The accused shooter was arrested on a warrant and held without bail.

