Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Related
WSET
Explore Lynchburg history through Old City Cemetery's candlelight tours
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Old City Cemetery's Candlelight tours are coming back to the Hill City this year. Tickets for the 15th annual Candlelight tours go on sale on Wednesday. The performance highlights the history of Lynchburg and how it shaped the community today. "Our 'Candlelight Tours' are a...
WSET
Missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Main Street in Lynchburg found
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department said they have found a missing 17-year-old girl. On September 13, at 9:08 p.m., police said Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents. Her parents said she often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg and was last seen on Main...
WSET
GALLERY: Students take 'Anything but a Backpack Day' to a whole new level at Nelson Co. HS
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County High School's spirit week for homecoming is happening now and the kids are taking the theme days to a whole new level. On Wednesday, students at NCHS participated in "Anything but a Backpack Day," for spirit week. Kids brought in backpack substitutes...
WSET
Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford
These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
"Centerfest 2022" Ignites Bedford's Community Spirit
There' s no place you should be on September 24th than Downtown Bedford! The ultimate fall bash is quickly approaching with snow cones, games, local vendors/crafters, shopping, and FOOD!. This September marks the 41st Annual Centerfest in Downtown Bedford. Over 120 Vendors, Local Businesses, Food Trucks, Bands, Kids Zone, Musical...
WDBJ7.com
75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Missing 17-year-old Lynchburg girl safely located
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Wednesday, 2:13 p.m. Lillian Patterson has been located and is safe. The Lynchburg Police Department appreciates the response from the community. First report: Wednesday, 1:54 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance...
WSET
Bedford YMCA Summer Festival Series: Karlee Raye
Support a rising star, and the Bedford Area Family YMCA at the Summer Festival Series on September 16th! Bring a lawn chair and kick back for a relaxing evening with friends and family. Come and enjoy this family-friendly outdoor event here at the Bedford YMCA open-air outdoor Moldenhauer Stage. Sponsored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in...
wfirnews.com
A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke
Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
WSET
University of Lynchburg highlights ABC13 intern's experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The University of Lynchburg took to Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday to highlight one of their student's internship experiences. That experience just so happened to be here at ABC13. Alyssa Wilson (Class of ’24) spent her summer behind the camera for her internship with us....
WSLS
Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close
ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
WSLS
‘I feel like it’s my purpose:’ Roanoke cancer survivor advocates, educates about childhood cancer late effects
ROANOKE, Va. – Beating the odds, then helping others do the same. That’s the story of Roanoke county native, Juanita Prada who is a survivor of childhood cancer. Prada was just 10 years old when she got sick in 2003. “My diagnosis was pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia,...
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
wlni.com
Lynchburg Police looking for Yeti thief
Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who stole coolers from Dick’s Sporting Goods earlier this month and then tried to again yesterday. On September 2, 2022, at 6:12 p.m., a man stole several YETI coolers from Dick’s Sporting Goods at River Ridge Mall. The same man returned to the store today and attempted to steal more YETI coolers but was unsuccessful.
WDBJ7.com
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
WSLS
Rock N’ Roll fans frustrated with long wait times, limited shuttles at Blue Ridge Rock Fest
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A lot of the excitement and energy for the Blue Ridge Rock Fest is turning into frustration. Some fans are having to wait more than two hours for a shuttle at the one-day parking lot. William Rose said it’s not fun paying money for tickets...
WSET
Some Pittsylvania County residents are not in favor of proposed luxury RV resort
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Florida developer wants to build a luxury RV resort in the Westover District on Vandola Church Road in Pittsylvania County but some families in that community are not in favor of it. "My concerns are safety and noise and the amount of people...
WSLS
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
Comments / 0