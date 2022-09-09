ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Main Street in Lynchburg found

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department said they have found a missing 17-year-old girl. On September 13, at 9:08 p.m., police said Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents. Her parents said she often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg and was last seen on Main...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford

These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
BEDFORD, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Virginia Cars
Lynchburg, VA
WSET

"Centerfest 2022" Ignites Bedford's Community Spirit

There' s no place you should be on September 24th than Downtown Bedford! The ultimate fall bash is quickly approaching with snow cones, games, local vendors/crafters, shopping, and FOOD!. This September marks the 41st Annual Centerfest in Downtown Bedford. Over 120 Vendors, Local Businesses, Food Trucks, Bands, Kids Zone, Musical...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
CALLANDS, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Missing 17-year-old Lynchburg girl safely located

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Wednesday, 2:13 p.m. Lillian Patterson has been located and is safe. The Lynchburg Police Department appreciates the response from the community. First report: Wednesday, 1:54 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford YMCA Summer Festival Series: Karlee Raye

Support a rising star, and the Bedford Area Family YMCA at the Summer Festival Series on September 16th! Bring a lawn chair and kick back for a relaxing evening with friends and family. Come and enjoy this family-friendly outdoor event here at the Bedford YMCA open-air outdoor Moldenhauer Stage. Sponsored...
BEDFORD, VA
wfirnews.com

A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke

Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

University of Lynchburg highlights ABC13 intern's experience

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The University of Lynchburg took to Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday to highlight one of their student's internship experiences. That experience just so happened to be here at ABC13. Alyssa Wilson (Class of ’24) spent her summer behind the camera for her internship with us....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close

ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County

Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wlni.com

Lynchburg Police looking for Yeti thief

Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who stole coolers from Dick’s Sporting Goods earlier this month and then tried to again yesterday. On September 2, 2022, at 6:12 p.m., a man stole several YETI coolers from Dick’s Sporting Goods at River Ridge Mall. The same man returned to the store today and attempted to steal more YETI coolers but was unsuccessful.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk

DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
DANVILLE, VA

