foxillinois.com
Police investigating after Urbana home hit by bullets
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Urbana police are searching for the culprits in a shots fired incident that left a home riddled with bullets. Around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road for a report of shots heard. Officers arrived and discovered...
foxillinois.com
Champaign man arrested for killing daughter, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department made an arrest for a shooting that happened on July 14. Police say at 5:14 a.m. on July 14 they responded to the 400 block of E. Beardsley Avenue for a report of a shooting with someone injured. We're told when...
foxillinois.com
Police: Repeat offenders involved in Champaign-Urbana car, foot chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police on Tuesday initiated a traffic stop near the city border of Urbana, as officers approached the car fled the scene, according to police. Officers said the incident quickly escalated when the car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Vine and Washington...
foxillinois.com
Police are searching for Iroquois County man
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill . (WICS) — Police are trying to locate an Iroquois County man. We're told that he is a Hispanic adult male, who was last seen running towards Rt. 24 from the Gilman Train Station. Police say the man was seen wearing a black button-up shirt and...
foxillinois.com
Police reminding people do not drink and drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Police are reminding people to drive sober or get pulled over. The Decatur Police Department says there were 28 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests during the Labor Day Holiday. “As law enforcement officers, we do our best to protect motorists and pedestrians,” said Sergeant...
foxillinois.com
Police: Two arrested, firearms seized after traffic stop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Urbana Middle School and High School were placed on a soft lockdown on Monday following a traffic stop that ended with firearms seized, and two people arrested after they fled police. Around 4:34 p.m., Champaign police officers, in coordination with the multijurisdictional Street Crimes Task...
foxillinois.com
Police confirm missing Clinton woman is alive and well
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The Clinton Police Department posted on Facebook that Juana Arellano-Garnica is alive and well. ORIGINAL: Case closed into disappearance of central Illinois mother. She was last seen on August 21, when she went for a walk and never came back. On August 25, the Clinton...
foxillinois.com
Woman stabbed; man arrested for attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has been arrested for attempted murder. At 1 p.m. on Monday, the Decatur Police Department responded to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo, in response to a domestic violence situation. Police say they found a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab...
foxillinois.com
Illinois 105 construction begins Sept. 19
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced that a bridge deck replacement project on Illinois 105/William Street over Lake Decatur begins Monday, Sept. 19. Lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The project will include replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams,...
foxillinois.com
Rantoul families worried for students' safety at intersection
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — Families are concerned about the intersection at Route 136 and Chanute Street. Resident Zoe VanMeter recalled a crossing guard being present when she was a student in 2019, and she's worried for her brother's safety and others. "Drivers need to be aware of these kids...
foxillinois.com
Decatur seeks feedback on potential Sunday bus routes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is seeking community feedback about adding Sunday service to the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS). The city is asking residents to submit responses to a survey they made. You can also leave comments on the City of Decatur's social media if...
foxillinois.com
What detention hearings will look like following cash bail removal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Pre-Trial Fairness Act is 764 pages long. One small part of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s criminal justice reform bill would mean some suspects brought up on criminal charges, may soon be released without bail in quite a few cases. A person accused of a...
foxillinois.com
Unit 4 addresses parents' busing concerns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Many parents of Unit 4 School District students have taken to social media to share their struggles and frustrations with Unit 4’s bus system concerning leaving their kids waiting to be picked up going to or from school, among other issues. Unit 4 responded...
foxillinois.com
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation, calls Guard to help with arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 Illinois National Guard members to help coordinate emergency shelter, transportation, food, health screenings, medical care, and other services for migrants who have been arriving in recent weeks. More than 500 asylum...
foxillinois.com
Ludacris returns home to perform at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Ludacris is returning to his hometown of Champaign to perform at the State Farm Center. The concert will be during the University of Illinois homecoming. Ludacris will be performing at 8 p.m. on October 15. Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on...
foxillinois.com
You can check out other items beside books at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can now check out things other than books at the Lincoln Library. The Lincoln Library is debuting a new collection of tools, instruments, and technology known as the Library of Things. Patrons can borrow items like a power washer, a mandolin, an inflatable outdoor...
foxillinois.com
Mahomet teachers, education support staff vote authorizing strike
MAHOMET, Ill. (WRSP, WICS) — Teachers and education support staff from the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association (MSEA) on Wednesday night voted to authorize a strike. The move means MSEA leaders now have the authority to call a strike if a fair contract cannot be reached. At this time, no strike date has been set.
foxillinois.com
Portland Street Response hoping to benefit from historic mental health funding in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — In the middle of Suicide Prevention Month, Oregon secured a huge win for mental health funding. Thanks to President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, the state finalized a deal with the federal government to help fund community-based crisis intervention teams with Medicaid. The Oregon Health...
foxillinois.com
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe seeking re-election
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe is running for re-election in 2023. Moore Wolfe has been the mayor of Decatur since 2015 and has been reelected twice. She was elected to the city council in 2009 and 2013, then appointed as Decatur’s first female mayor in 2015, following the death of Mike “Tuna” McElroy.
foxillinois.com
UIS ranked top public regional university in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — University of Illinois-Springfield (UIS) is once again ranked as the top public regional university in Illinois for the fourth consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report, the third best public in Midwest. The rankings come from the number of need-based aid and scholarships awarded,...
