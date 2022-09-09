Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE
Five Points Association Announces Heather McDonald as New Executive Director
The Five Points Association, a nonprofit organization that oversees the efforts to promote and develop Five Points, is pleased to announce that Heather McDonald has been hired to serve as the association’s new executive director. With more than 20 years of professional experience, McDonald will use her expertise in business development, marketing and non-profit management to lead the Five Points Association and bring the new vision of the district to life as it grows and changes with the city.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Garvin Design Group’s Liza Brockman Joins Leadership Columbia Class of 2023
Garvin Design Group Interior Designer Liza Brockman has been named to the Leadership Columbia class of 2023. She joins a cohort of 61 emerging community leaders participating in the Columbia Chamber’s 10-month leadership development program. Leadership Columbia is designed to provide class members in-depth exploration of issues facing the...
Soda City Biz WIRE
United Way of the Midlands announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors
Columbia, S.C. – As United Way of the Midlands’ new campaign season commences, the organization welcomes its new members and executive committee of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors. New members of the board are: Peyton Bryant, Partner, Director of Business Development at Trinity Partners (Columbia, SC); Tanya Butts,...
Soda City Biz WIRE
MPA Strategies Director of Marketing, Virginia Jacques, Selected for Leadership Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC – MPA Strategies Director of Marketing, Virginia Jacques joins the Leadership Columbia Class of 2023. The program aims to develop greater social and community awareness while creating opportunities for growth and involvement for emerging leaders in the Midlands. Virginia assists MPA clients with their digital strategy, social...
Soda City Biz WIRE
SC REALTORS Wins Association of Real Estate License Law Officials Fair Housing Award
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- SC REALTORS® (SCR) is winner of the Association of Real Estate License Law Officials (ARELLO) Fair Housing Award. SCR won in the category of consumer education and was presented with the award at ARELLO’s Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug 31, 2022. The ARELLO...
Soda City Biz WIRE
SMITH | ROBINSON Welcomes Attorney Fred Hanna
COLUMBIA, SC – SMITH | ROBINSON is pleased to announce Fred Hanna has joined the law firm as an Associate Attorney and will focus his practice on complex litigation and appellate practice. Most recently, Hanna served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable George C. James Jr., an...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Midlands Technical College Wins Two National Collegiate Advertising Awards
The first national award was for the “Finish What You Started at MTC” social advertisements campaign. Focused on increasing enrollment and retaining current students, the campaign strategically continued the courtship of students beyond their initial first-time freshman experience, and it nurtured the student gratification associated with finishing a degree program.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd’s Tyra McBride Selected for Leadership Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC – Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is pleased to announce that Tyra McBride has been selected to participate in the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Leadership Columbia Class of 2023. As a member of the 50th Leadership Columbia class, Tyra will join other local professionals for a 10-month curriculum...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Cayce Police Department Receives SCLEA Accreditation
CAYCE, SC – the Cayce Police Department received reaccreditation from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation (SCLEA) Council. The Cayce Police Department, along with several other state and local agencies, appeared before the Council to take the final step in receiving re-accreditation. SCLEA has served as South Carolina’s law...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Cypress Development Partners Develops Red Bank Take 5
COLUMBIA, SC – Cypress Development Partners LLC announces development of a new Take 5 Oil Change at 1846 S. Lake Drive in the Red Bank area of Lexington County. Cypress developed the new location for a Take 5 franchisee. A ground-up development of a 1,500 square-foot free-standing building of...
Soda City Biz WIRE
JT’s Automotive Group Donates Two NewTrucks To The Salvation Army of the Midlands
The Salvation Army of the Midlands will celebrate our new Family Store box trucks with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This event will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at The Family Store, 1312 North Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29204. Members of the media are invited. "Thank you,...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Steel Hands Brewing’s ‘Steel Paws’ Supports Special Needs Canines
Steel Hands Brewing is excited for Steel Paws Release 2 to benefit Special Needs Canine Programs across South Carolina. Steel Paws is a charitable mission created to provide year-round support for canine initiatives focused on Public Safety, Special Needs, Service and Rescue/Shelters. Steel Paws is intent on making a paws-itive impact.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Step Afrika! Dances Into Irmo
Get ready to be in awe as the sounds of West and Southern Africa make their way to the Midlands. Coming to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@MTC), Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m., Step Afrika! is sure to have you caught up in their interactive performance. “Step Afrika!...
Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
abccolumbia.com
Rent and utility bills assistance still available through September 30
COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)— Richland County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pay for rent and utility bills. Residents interested in the program can apply through Richland County in September. Those who need help filling out the application can visit...
Soda City Biz WIRE
U.S. News & World Report: CIU ranks high for Social Mobility, Value
The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report rankings show Columbia International University #5 for Social Mobility among Regional Universities South. The Social Mobility ranking is important for students who are economically disadvantaged and less likely to finish college. The survey indicates CIU is among the best in making sure these students succeed.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area school districts plagued by altercations, allegations, lack of transparency
COLUMBIA — Parents across Richland County have spent the better part of 2022 asking their school district officials where their money is going, why a sitting school board member was arrested and why they've struggled to retain teachers and administrators, but have received little to no answers. Alleged financial...
coladaily.com
City of Columbia announces human transmission of West Nile Virus
The City of Columbia has been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. No further details have been provided about the case. The West Nile Virus was last detected in the area July 28 in a dead bird. According to officials, the city will continue to...
50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
wgac.com
South Carolina Resident Wins Lottery
One South Carolina resident wins big with the lottery! The lottery player is now $75,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket, which isn’t his usual choice! The winning ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle, South Carolina. Carlisle is a small town about 2 hours from Augusta.
