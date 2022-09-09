The Five Points Association, a nonprofit organization that oversees the efforts to promote and develop Five Points, is pleased to announce that Heather McDonald has been hired to serve as the association’s new executive director. With more than 20 years of professional experience, McDonald will use her expertise in business development, marketing and non-profit management to lead the Five Points Association and bring the new vision of the district to life as it grows and changes with the city.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO