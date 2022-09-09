Read full article on original website
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
County supervisors discuss fire suppression bill, budget
If you blinked, you might have missed it. Okay, it wasn’t that fast, but the Plumas County Board of Supervisors completed the public session of its Sept. 13 meeting in roughly 45 minutes. In less than an hour, the supervisors approved filling several vacant positions, received an update on the county budget situation and discussed proposed legislation addressing the Forest Service response to fires, among other topics.
Arts, media and entertainment opportunities for charter students
The joyful noise of ivory keys permeates from Indian Valley Academy on Wednesday mornings and from Plumas Charter School’s Quincy site on Friday afternoons. Greg Willis, Arts, Media and Entertainment Pathway Coordinator is in the building teaching a class of enthusiastic high school students. This year, PCS students are...
Bear pays 2 a.m. visit to Portola home
A Plumas News reader sent us video taken early this morning at a house on Plumas Avenue in Portola. The video shows a large bear approaching the front door of the home and then ultimately turning away.
Judith Ellen Hamlin
Judith Ellen Hamlin, born December 29, 1959, in Carmel, CA, to Charles Potvin and Patricia Fiant, passed away July 23, 2022, at her home in Graeagle, CA. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Fiant of Chico; sister, Pam Ayoob, of Blairsden; brothers Steve Potvin, Blairsden, and Charlie Fiant, Chico; as well as niece Jennifer Pasquetti and nephew Jeff Sanderson.
Air district, Public Health warn about smoke impacts to Plumas and Sierra counties
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and the Public Health Departments of Plumas and Sierra counties are issuing a Joint Air Quality Health Advisory due to smoke impacts from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. Smoke impacts could result in poor air quality conditions in...
PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway
PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway proposes to install a 160-ft-tall communications tower in their railroad right-of-way in Plumas County, CA at (latitude, longitude) 40.233528, -121.075, which will be licensed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As part of its responsibilities assigned by FCC for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), BNSF invites the public to notify BNSF of any effects the placement of this tower may have on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, or any concerns the public may have with regard to the potential impact the tower may have on natural and cultural resources subject to NEPA or NHPA review and consideration. Please direct your comments to Ian Waters at HDR, 10450 Holmes Rd, Suite 600, Kansas City, MO 64131 or [email protected] Comments must be received within 10 days of this notice.
Farm Fare at the Brewing Lair to benefit the Lost Sierra Food Project
Lost Sierra Food Project (LSFP) has had a busy season! In addition to planting and harvesting fresh food and hosting Tuesday evening farm stands, they have also provided over 2,800 educational hours to 1,100 students from all nooks of the community: FRC, PUSD, PCS, and the community at large. One...
Eleanor Lehr Stoeckel
APRIL 17, 1921 – JUNE 27, 2022. Eleanor Lehr Stoeckel passed away peacefully in Fresno, June 27th, with family by her side, at the age of 101 and 2 months. Eleanor spent over 72 years dedicated to Jim Stoeckel, the love of her life, who she married at age 21. Together they built a home and raised a family in Fresno before becoming a central component of the Taylorsville community, where they spent 40 years. Their love, integrity, generosity and kindness were inspiring to all who had the luck of witnessing it. Eleanor herself, was a force with an infectious laugh and determined spirit, who played games by her own rules, was a championship golfer and watched all things Giants and Niners on TV. The third of six children, Eleanor is survived by her younger brother Delbert Lehr, her children Janie Torigian and Patricia Hunt, and their families – including 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a grand-dog, all of whom she loved and all who loved her immensely.
So much for justice in Susanville
Early yesterday morning when I heard Judge Moody had ruled against the city of Susanville in its lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I blurted out a four-letter word I won’t repeat here. But I wasn’t surprised. I saw that shot coming the moment I read the city’s response to the judge’s Aug. 26 request they tell him what rights the city had been denied as a result of AB 200. I feared the city’s attorneys had composed a brief they thought the judge wanted to read, but in doing so they may have failed to complete the assignment.
Arden Alquist Alexander
Arden Alquist Alexander, 81, of Quincy, California passed away on August 20, 2022. She passed in the presence and holding the hand of one of Mom’s spiritual daughters, our dear friend from school. Arden was born on April 16, 1941 to Russel and Florence (Ware) Alquist In Atlantic City,...
25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
PUSD meeting in Chester; can be viewed on YouTube
The Plumas Unified School District board of trustees has resumed meeting in the communities, and the Sept. 14 meeting is being held at Chester High School beginning at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be shown on YouTube and can be accessed here: YouTube link. You can find the agenda,...
Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire
With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
11,000 forced from homes due to Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps, evacuation latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Monday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-map-update-evacuation/103-e0c84225-a983-498f-a167-62914c5b24cf. Authorities said crews faced an increase in fire activity Sunday after a smoke inversion lifted over much of the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties has scorched 46,837 acres and is just 10% contained so...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
Helicopters are PG&E not Forest Service
The sound of helicopters buzzing overhead has alarmed some Quincy residents today, Sept. 14, and they contacted Plumas News. According to the Plumas National Forest spokesperson, the helicopters are from PG&E and are being used to replace power poles.
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
