APRIL 17, 1921 – JUNE 27, 2022. Eleanor Lehr Stoeckel passed away peacefully in Fresno, June 27th, with family by her side, at the age of 101 and 2 months. Eleanor spent over 72 years dedicated to Jim Stoeckel, the love of her life, who she married at age 21. Together they built a home and raised a family in Fresno before becoming a central component of the Taylorsville community, where they spent 40 years. Their love, integrity, generosity and kindness were inspiring to all who had the luck of witnessing it. Eleanor herself, was a force with an infectious laugh and determined spirit, who played games by her own rules, was a championship golfer and watched all things Giants and Niners on TV. The third of six children, Eleanor is survived by her younger brother Delbert Lehr, her children Janie Torigian and Patricia Hunt, and their families – including 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a grand-dog, all of whom she loved and all who loved her immensely.

TAYLORSVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO