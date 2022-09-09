Georgina Campbell joins us to talk about her new thriller ‘Barbarian’
Georgina Campbell joined us to talk about her new thriller “Barbarian”, where she stars alongside Justin Long. She also gave her thoughts and condolences on the death of the queen of England.
You can watch “Barbarian” exclusively in theaters now.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 9, 2022Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0