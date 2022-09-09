ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgina Campbell joins us to talk about her new thriller ‘Barbarian’

By Emily Evans, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

Georgina Campbell joined us to talk about her new thriller “Barbarian”, where she stars alongside Justin Long. She also gave her thoughts and condolences on the death of the queen of England.

You can watch “Barbarian” exclusively in theaters now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 9, 2022

