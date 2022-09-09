Read full article on original website
WSET
Martinsville City Public Schools installs 'security film' to keep everyone safe
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville City Public schools announced that a window security film was installed Tuesday. This is being installed in one of their MCPS classrooms. The security film is thick, multi-laminated plastic made of special acrylic adhesives the district said. This film is designed to absorb and...
WSET
University of Lynchburg highlights ABC13 intern's experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The University of Lynchburg took to Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday to highlight one of their student's internship experiences. That experience just so happened to be here at ABC13. Alyssa Wilson (Class of ’24) spent her summer behind the camera for her internship with us....
WSET
Patrick Henry High school evacuated out of caution, caused by bomb threat
ROANOKE CITY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools were made aware of a message indicating a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School on Wednesday. School administrators worked with Roanoke City Police and the district said the building was evacuated out of caution. Students safely gathered on a...
WSET
Lynchburg Police, LCS assess school facilities and safety, crisis plans
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police and public school leaders are working together in the name of safety. Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Deputy Superintendent Reid Wodicka with LCS talked about school safety at Tuesday's joint city council and school board meeting. Chief Zuidema said one of the ways...
WSET
Lynchburg City Council votes to name Lakeside Drive bridge after Rosel and Elliot Schewel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council voted to name the Lakeside Drive Bridge over the Blackwater creek in honor of Lynchburg philanthropists, Rosel and Elliot Schewel. The resolution read in part, "Rosel and Elliot Schewel dedicated their lives to the betterment of the City of Lynchburg and...
WSET
"Centerfest 2022" Ignites Bedford's Community Spirit
There' s no place you should be on September 24th than Downtown Bedford! The ultimate fall bash is quickly approaching with snow cones, games, local vendors/crafters, shopping, and FOOD!. This September marks the 41st Annual Centerfest in Downtown Bedford. Over 120 Vendors, Local Businesses, Food Trucks, Bands, Kids Zone, Musical...
WSET
Explore Lynchburg history through Old City Cemetery's candlelight tours
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Old City Cemetery's Candlelight tours are coming back to the Hill City this year. Tickets for the 15th annual Candlelight tours go on sale on Wednesday. The performance highlights the history of Lynchburg and how it shaped the community today. "Our 'Candlelight Tours' are a...
WSET
Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
WSET
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
WSET
Missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Main Street in Lynchburg found
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department said they have found a missing 17-year-old girl. On September 13, at 9:08 p.m., police said Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents. Her parents said she often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg and was last seen on Main...
WSET
Dunkin 'Shines Gold' for Childhood Awareness Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Dunkin Donuts is giving guests a way to support children battling cancer for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They announced their "Shine Gold" program. This program will be from September 14-28 to support the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission. Their mission is to bring...
WSET
Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford
These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
WSET
Kroger pharmacies are seeking to fill positions in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Kroger pharmacies throughout Virginia have job openings and are actively seeking to fill select positions. Kroger Mid-Atlantic has more than two hundred pharmacy jobs open. The areas include:. Charlottesville,. Martinsville,. Roanoke. New River Valley. Kroger said that they are doing open interviews in stores every...
WSET
Bedford YMCA Summer Festival Series: Karlee Raye
Support a rising star, and the Bedford Area Family YMCA at the Summer Festival Series on September 16th! Bring a lawn chair and kick back for a relaxing evening with friends and family. Come and enjoy this family-friendly outdoor event here at the Bedford YMCA open-air outdoor Moldenhauer Stage. Sponsored...
WSET
Freeze: Liberty "fortunate" to be 2-0 entering Wake Forest week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One might think coach Hugh Freeze would have been happier after staying undefeated through two weeks of the 2022 season. Instead, Freeze dealt a truth bomb after Monday's practice, saying his Flames are "fortunate" to be 2-0, after Saturday's 21-14 win over UAB . Calling both the Southern Miss and UAB games a "50-50" chance for a win, Freeze said his team left a lot of opportunities on the field this past week against the Blazers, with the film revealing plenty of mistakes, including those of redshirt freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter.
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. parents concerned after social media threat
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents at one Southside High School are on edge. A Snapchat message allegedly shows a Tunstall High School student threatening another student and others. ABC13 showed it to Alicia Crumpton who has a son at Tunstall High School. She confirmed that it was the...
WSET
Some Pittsylvania County residents are not in favor of proposed luxury RV resort
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Florida developer wants to build a luxury RV resort in the Westover District on Vandola Church Road in Pittsylvania County but some families in that community are not in favor of it. "My concerns are safety and noise and the amount of people...
WSET
Man shot in Roanoke, police working to determine a crime scene in the incident
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are working to learn more about a shooting in the area on Monday evening. On Monday, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.
WSET
Deputies in Henry Co. seeking to identify individuals in shoplifting investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public with a shoplifting investigation on Wednesday. This incident occurred at 786 Commonwealth Blvd, in Martinsville. If anyone knows the identity of the individuals in the pictures please contact Deputy N.E. Farley at 276-638-8751 or...
