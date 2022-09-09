LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One might think coach Hugh Freeze would have been happier after staying undefeated through two weeks of the 2022 season. Instead, Freeze dealt a truth bomb after Monday's practice, saying his Flames are "fortunate" to be 2-0, after Saturday's 21-14 win over UAB . Calling both the Southern Miss and UAB games a "50-50" chance for a win, Freeze said his team left a lot of opportunities on the field this past week against the Blazers, with the film revealing plenty of mistakes, including those of redshirt freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter.

