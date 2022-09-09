ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

University of Lynchburg highlights ABC13 intern's experience

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The University of Lynchburg took to Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday to highlight one of their student's internship experiences. That experience just so happened to be here at ABC13. Alyssa Wilson (Class of ’24) spent her summer behind the camera for her internship with us....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Patrick Henry High school evacuated out of caution, caused by bomb threat

ROANOKE CITY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools were made aware of a message indicating a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School on Wednesday. School administrators worked with Roanoke City Police and the district said the building was evacuated out of caution. Students safely gathered on a...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Police, LCS assess school facilities and safety, crisis plans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police and public school leaders are working together in the name of safety. Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Deputy Superintendent Reid Wodicka with LCS talked about school safety at Tuesday's joint city council and school board meeting. Chief Zuidema said one of the ways...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Salem, VA
Salem, VA
Education
City
Jersey, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Salem, VA
Sports
WSET

"Centerfest 2022" Ignites Bedford's Community Spirit

There' s no place you should be on September 24th than Downtown Bedford! The ultimate fall bash is quickly approaching with snow cones, games, local vendors/crafters, shopping, and FOOD!. This September marks the 41st Annual Centerfest in Downtown Bedford. Over 120 Vendors, Local Businesses, Food Trucks, Bands, Kids Zone, Musical...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Senior Football#Highschoolsports#Salem High School
WSET

Missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Main Street in Lynchburg found

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department said they have found a missing 17-year-old girl. On September 13, at 9:08 p.m., police said Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents. Her parents said she often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg and was last seen on Main...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Dunkin 'Shines Gold' for Childhood Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Dunkin Donuts is giving guests a way to support children battling cancer for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They announced their "Shine Gold" program. This program will be from September 14-28 to support the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission. Their mission is to bring...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford

These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
BEDFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WSET

Kroger pharmacies are seeking to fill positions in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Kroger pharmacies throughout Virginia have job openings and are actively seeking to fill select positions. Kroger Mid-Atlantic has more than two hundred pharmacy jobs open. The areas include:. Charlottesville,. Martinsville,. Roanoke. New River Valley. Kroger said that they are doing open interviews in stores every...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Bedford YMCA Summer Festival Series: Karlee Raye

Support a rising star, and the Bedford Area Family YMCA at the Summer Festival Series on September 16th! Bring a lawn chair and kick back for a relaxing evening with friends and family. Come and enjoy this family-friendly outdoor event here at the Bedford YMCA open-air outdoor Moldenhauer Stage. Sponsored...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Freeze: Liberty "fortunate" to be 2-0 entering Wake Forest week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One might think coach Hugh Freeze would have been happier after staying undefeated through two weeks of the 2022 season. Instead, Freeze dealt a truth bomb after Monday's practice, saying his Flames are "fortunate" to be 2-0, after Saturday's 21-14 win over UAB . Calling both the Southern Miss and UAB games a "50-50" chance for a win, Freeze said his team left a lot of opportunities on the field this past week against the Blazers, with the film revealing plenty of mistakes, including those of redshirt freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy