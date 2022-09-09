ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ cornerback ruled out for Sunday’s season opener

By Chad Krispinsky
 5 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ cornerback Greedy Williams has been placed on injured-reserve, the team announced on Friday.

He is currently battling a hamstring injury and is permitted to return after missing four games.

The Browns have also signed cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

Williams joined the Browns as a second-round pick in 2019. He appeared in 16 games last season and recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Meanwhile, veteran tackles Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard, along with rookie wide receiver Michael Woods are all listed as questionable according to the team.

The Browns will face the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.

