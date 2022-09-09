Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford residents push for fresh food in neighborhood
A potential nationwide rail strike could cause some major problems for the US economy. New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit.
Comments / 2