FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha motorcycle crash; man taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 32-year-old man was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life Tuesday night, Sept. 13 following a motorcycle crash in Waukesha. It happened around 8:30 p.m. When police and fire units arrived on scene they located a 32-year-old man lying in the roadway. As Waukesha Fire...
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
wearegreenbay.com
PD charge Fond du Lac man for stabbing local outside tavern
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges were recently referred for a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man allegedly involved in a stabbing investigation outside a local tavern. According to a post from the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the SSM Health Emergency Dept. for someone being treated for several knife wounds around 1:50 a.m. on August 6.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near 76th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad was caught on camera Wednesday, Sept. 14. Video from the intersection of 76th and Burleigh shows the collision. Based on the video, it's hard to tell who was at fault. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed in Milwaukee near 19th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner responded to a homicide Wednesday night, Sept. 14 near 19th and Keefe. A man was killed, according to the medical examiner. Milwaukee police are investigating what led to this. It's unclear whether any arrests have been made. FOX6 News has reached out to MPD for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday. When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck. The driver suffered a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; suspect dead after shots fired at squad
MILWAUKEE - A man is dead after a Milwaukee police shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 13 near 33rd and Galena. Two suspects are wanted. Police said 40-year-old Sherman Solomon and two others were involved in a shootout with officers just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Solomon was hit and taken to the hospital where he later died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes parked car, tree
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred Monday, Sept. 12 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened at approximately 9:24 p.m. Police say a driver to lost control, collided with a parked vehicle and hit a tree. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll on its side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while walking, in critical condition, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near 23rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. It happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Tuesday, Sept. 13 of fatally stabbing the mother of his kids in 2016. Fredrick Ramsey, 37, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Alexandria Taylor. He had initially been charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition
MILWAUKEEE - Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a block off of Brady Street – at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. It happened around 1:40 a.m. One person is in grave condition. According to Milwaukee police, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 42-year-old man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 42nd Street and Sheridan Avenue. It happened at approximately 8:34 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire after several rounds were fired into his residence. The victim...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, pedestrian struck on Brady Street
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken to the hospital in grave condition after he was hurt in a hit-and-run crash near Brady and Franklin Place Sunday night, Sept. 11. He later died from his injuries. Police are looking for the driver who hit the man. Police said he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crashes Monday night, drivers hurt
MPD responded to two, separate crashes. In one, the driver lost control and hit a tree before striking another vehicle. In the other, the driver hit a house.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police investigator dies at 33
Appleton's first female chief of police talks about leadership and recruiting, and what the department can expect when she takes over. The Appleton police investigator died at age 33 from pancreatic cancer linked to his military service. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Brown County leaders talk to the community about the...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County police pursuit; Horicon man taken into custody
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police pursuit that happened in its county early on Saturday, Sept. 10. The sheriff's office received a complaint shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
