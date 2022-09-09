Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
New Haven schools offer teachers extra pay to take on more classes amid staffing shortage
NEW HAVEN — To help ease the city school district’s staffing shortage, some teachers are being offered the chance to teach a sixth class for more money. A deal between district administration and the New Haven Federation of Teachers will give teachers, particularly in shortage areas such as math, science and social studies, a 20 percent boost in their annual salary for taking on an additional class.
Local Firm Sues NHPS Over Cleaning-Contract Loss
Eco-Urban Pioneers (EUP), a locally owned custodial company, has gone to court to fight a decision by the Board of Education to go with a Massachusetts-based company called S.J. Services rather than renew its former school cleaning contract. The lawsuit, which names the city, New Haven Public Schools, and Board...
milfordmirror.com
Police increasing presence at Milford schools this week, superintendent says
MILFORD — While there has been no direct threat, schools will have heightened police presence this week, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia. In a letter sent Monday night to the school community, Cutaia said there will be "some heightened security measures" over the coming days. “At this time, we...
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
sheltonherald.com
Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity
↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton aldermen use surplus to cover budget overruns
SHELTON — City officials dipped into the general fund surplus to cover $1.4 million in budget overages from the 2021-22 fiscal year. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved use of the general fund surplus to cover the budget overages, which Mayor Mark Lauretti said were mainly due to unanticipated increases in health insurance costs.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Progressive education not a Greenwich issue, but a national one
Recently, an assistant school principal in Greenwich, Connecticut was apparently caught on video avowing that he hires only progressive teachers. In the video, he explains that he won’t hire Catholics because they are too rigid, nor older teachers since they are too set in their ways, for him to be able to bend them to his mission of progressive education.
ctexaminer.com
Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong
Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
sheltonherald.com
New Canaan school board leaves ‘diversity’ out of district goal that previously included it
NEW CANAAN — School board members voted unanimously Wednesday on language that omitted the word “diversity” from a district goal that had previously included and emphasized diversity, equity and inclusion. The board also agreed to rely on research, and not experts, to accomplish it — a reversal from its 2021-22 goals.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton P&Z denies farm stand rule change
SHELTON — A local farming family’s push to change zoning rules governing farm stores failed to bear fruit Tuesday. The Planning and Zoning Commission denied a proposal by Fred Monahan of Stone Gardens Farm calling for a change to the zoning regulations permitting farm stores and retail sales of local produce to a greater capacity on farmland of five acres or greater in R-1 and R-1A zones.
sheltonherald.com
Middletown awards $2.1 million in fed funds to Connecticut River music hall project
MIDDLETOWN — City leaders recently approved using $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the New Haven Center for Performing Arts to build an outdoor concert venue near the Connecticut River. The money will come from the city’s $21 million federal allocation. Mayor Ben Florsheim earlier this...
NewsTimes
Danbury hires former WFSB reporter as public relations specialist for police, fire, health department
DANBURY — Officials are welcoming a former local broadcast news reporter as the city’s first-ever public relations specialist tasked with coordinating and supporting public safety communications across multiple departments. Married last month, Erin Henry went by Erin Edwards during her two years as a reporter working for WFSB.
Main Ave. big box store given a fourth one-year extension by Norwalk Zoners
NORWALK, Conn. — “BJ’s” is moving forward, over the objections of nine Norwalkers who responded to a last-ditch appeal for protest. The Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Thursday to grant The Village, a proposed 100,000 square foot retail development at 272-280 Main Ave., its fourth one-year extension. It’s not officially a proposed BJ’s Wholesale Club site but many people suspect it is because that’s what it was originally pitched as. Developer Main Norwalk LLC hasn’t listed a tenant for the development’s big box space.
Register Citizen
Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School
NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
zip06.com
Guilford Hero has Grave Restored
Tucked away in the small neighborhood of Leete’s Island is the grave of Simeon Leete. Leete was one of two men slain by the British on Little Harbor Beach on Andrews’ Point in a skirmish that brought the Revolutionary War to Guilford. His tall, skinny headstone had stood at the intersection of Moose Hill and Stony Creek-Guilford Road for nearly 250 years in honor of the patriotism and bravery of his June 1781 death.
Freddy Fixer Gala “Uplifts Community”
Petisia M. Adger of the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade contributed this write-up and these photos from the organization’s Saturday night gala. On Saturday, inside the ballroom of Omni Hotel in downtown New Haven, the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee (ECFFPC) held its fifth Annual Gala and Silent Auction, after a two-year in-person respite during the pandemic.
mycitizensnews.com
Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
New Fairfield Restaurant Praised As 'Beautiful Addition' To Area
A restaurant group known for its flavorful dishes inspired by Australian cuisine has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Isla & Co. opened its Fairfield location earlier this summer. The restaurant chain also operates locations in New York City, and has shared plans to expand to new locations...
sheltonherald.com
Tolland man arrested in alleged threat, harassment of CT lawmaker
State Capitol Police on Tuesday reported that a 42-year-old Tolland man has been arrested on charges of threatening, harassment and breach of peace in connection with communications sent to a member of the state House of Representatives. Justin Gagnon was arrested Monday after an investigation, said Sgt. Greg Wimble of...
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
