Shelton, CT

sheltonherald.com

New Haven schools offer teachers extra pay to take on more classes amid staffing shortage

NEW HAVEN — To help ease the city school district’s staffing shortage, some teachers are being offered the chance to teach a sixth class for more money. A deal between district administration and the New Haven Federation of Teachers will give teachers, particularly in shortage areas such as math, science and social studies, a 20 percent boost in their annual salary for taking on an additional class.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Local Firm Sues NHPS Over Cleaning-Contract Loss

Eco-Urban Pioneers (EUP), a locally owned custodial company, has gone to court to fight a decision by the Board of Education to go with a Massachusetts-based company called S.J. Services rather than renew its former school cleaning contract. The lawsuit, which names the city, New Haven Public Schools, and Board...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Police increasing presence at Milford schools this week, superintendent says

MILFORD — While there has been no direct threat, schools will have heightened police presence this week, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia. In a letter sent Monday night to the school community, Cutaia said there will be "some heightened security measures" over the coming days. “At this time, we...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity

↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
NEW CANAAN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton aldermen use surplus to cover budget overruns

SHELTON — City officials dipped into the general fund surplus to cover $1.4 million in budget overages from the 2021-22 fiscal year. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved use of the general fund surplus to cover the budget overages, which Mayor Mark Lauretti said were mainly due to unanticipated increases in health insurance costs.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Progressive education not a Greenwich issue, but a national one

Recently, an assistant school principal in Greenwich, Connecticut was apparently caught on video avowing that he hires only progressive teachers. In the video, he explains that he won’t hire Catholics because they are too rigid, nor older teachers since they are too set in their ways, for him to be able to bend them to his mission of progressive education.
GREENWICH, CT
ctexaminer.com

Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong

Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Shelton P&Z denies farm stand rule change

SHELTON — A local farming family’s push to change zoning rules governing farm stores failed to bear fruit Tuesday. The Planning and Zoning Commission denied a proposal by Fred Monahan of Stone Gardens Farm calling for a change to the zoning regulations permitting farm stores and retail sales of local produce to a greater capacity on farmland of five acres or greater in R-1 and R-1A zones.
SHELTON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Main Ave. big box store given a fourth one-year extension by Norwalk Zoners

NORWALK, Conn. — “BJ’s” is moving forward, over the objections of nine Norwalkers who responded to a last-ditch appeal for protest. The Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Thursday to grant The Village, a proposed 100,000 square foot retail development at 272-280 Main Ave., its fourth one-year extension. It’s not officially a proposed BJ’s Wholesale Club site but many people suspect it is because that’s what it was originally pitched as. Developer Main Norwalk LLC hasn’t listed a tenant for the development’s big box space.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School

NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Guilford Hero has Grave Restored

Tucked away in the small neighborhood of Leete’s Island is the grave of Simeon Leete. Leete was one of two men slain by the British on Little Harbor Beach on Andrews’ Point in a skirmish that brought the Revolutionary War to Guilford. His tall, skinny headstone had stood at the intersection of Moose Hill and Stony Creek-Guilford Road for nearly 250 years in honor of the patriotism and bravery of his June 1781 death.
GUILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Freddy Fixer Gala ​“Uplifts Community”

Petisia M. Adger of the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade contributed this write-up and these photos from the organization’s Saturday night gala. On Saturday, inside the ballroom of Omni Hotel in downtown New Haven, the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee (ECFFPC) held its fifth Annual Gala and Silent Auction, after a two-year in-person respite during the pandemic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center

NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Tolland man arrested in alleged threat, harassment of CT lawmaker

State Capitol Police on Tuesday reported that a 42-year-old Tolland man has been arrested on charges of threatening, harassment and breach of peace in connection with communications sent to a member of the state House of Representatives. Justin Gagnon was arrested Monday after an investigation, said Sgt. Greg Wimble of...
TOLLAND, CT

