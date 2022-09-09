Read full article on original website
I'm Convinced Everyone Will Be Wearing This "Outdated" Staple for Fall
When I say the words "denim skirt," your mind probably goes to a classic mini that often features cross-stitching where a pair of jeans would typically split. That description matches the most popular style over the past few years. I can still remember a time when I wouldn’t go more than a few days without wearing my denim mini. The times have changed as fashion designers push for longer hemlines, I'm convinced that the sleek maxi aesthetic that ruled the 1990s is going to be the name on everybody's hips. Fashion girls have agreed with them including the long silhouette in even their casual wardrobe.
J.Lo and Anne Hathaway Wore the Same Comfy-Cool Dress Trend This Weekend
Celebrities have a tendency to wear things that feel, well, unapproachable. Bras as tops, lingerie as dresses, and sky-high platforms aren't exactly easy to wear, and that's before you get into the cost of it all. Then again, sometimes they surprise us—and this is one of those times. Over...
Meghan Markle Just Wore a Low-Key Outfit That Made Puddle Pants Look Chic
Meghan Markle is back in Europe, and she packed a trend-forward, elegant wardrobe for the many occasions she and Prince Harry traveled for. Earlier today, while attending an Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf, Germany, Markle wore a particularly buzzy trend. Yes, it's puddle pants, a style that Kate Middleton also wore to an event earlier this year (with much success, I might add).
Stylish Women In NYC, London, and Paris All Wear This Fall Staple
Fall pieces have already started to arrive at our favorite retailers and yes, that includes outerwear. While the weather may have not reached the chilly temperatures yet, there's no harm in planning ahead. And if you haven't noticed, we've already put the brakes on summer here at Who What Wear and have sped right into curating our perfect autumnal wardrobes. (We're dressing for the weather we want.) On that note, today's topic of fall fashion is the perfect long coat.
We're Over 50—Here's What We're Ditching and Buying to Enhance Our Fall Looks
Janet Gunn and Melissa Meyers are fantastic style resources. For one, they're both influencers who live in Los Angeles, and they've perfectly mastered that effortlessly chic vibe. They also happen to be over 50. And while age has absolutely nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, their experienced point of view, thanks to sartorial trial and error over the years, is often quite intriguing. So on that note, we're always interested in learning about the items they're adding and getting rid of in their wardrobes to keep their closets feeling fresh. Yep, that's what you'll find below.
It's Time to Break Up With Summer—3 Transitional Fall Looks to Try Instead
While our friends across the country tend to spend much of September stocking up on snow boots, heavy layers, and cozy sweaters galore, transitional summer-to-fall dressing means something entirely different here in Los Angeles. On the West Coast, we walk a fine line between wanting to wear fall styles and not wanting to overheat.
Zara's Just-Dropped Collab Is Giving '90s Carolyn Bessette Kennedy
Zara isn't as well-known for doing designer collaborations like H&M or Target are, but perhaps that's because the Spanish retailer wants to hold out until something very special comes along. That's exactly the case with the beautiful new Narciso Rodriguez x Zara collection that just dropped. "The timeline of Rodriguez’s...
Cara Delevingne Just Designed the Perfect Fall Capsule Collection
Cara Delevingne is no stranger to a great fashion collaboration, but her capsule collection with the Karl Lagerfeld brand just might be her most special yet. The 44-piece line, aptly named Cara Loves Karl, is a celebration of the special bond between the actress/model and esteemed designer and their shared affinity for sleek and wearable fashion with a twist. This project was years in the making, and Delevingne worked closely with the French fashion house to create a tailor-forward collection that anyone can wear.
Nazanin Boniadi Has Our Attention, Both On-Screen and on the Red Carpet
In Nazanin Boniadi’s first life, she was a premed student studying biological science at the University of California, Irvine. She received accolades for her molecular research, was the assistant editor in chief of the school’s medical newspaper, Med Times, and graduated with honors. When a career in the medical field seemed all but certain, she pivoted to the performing arts, much to her parents’ chagrin. Entering Hollywood as an Iranian woman in her mid-20s in a post-9/11 world came with its challenges, but Boniadi never looked back. “I stuck with it, and I’m really happy that I did because following your dreams pays off,” Boniadi says.
Thank God for Kerry Washington and Her Culture-Defining Career
Kerry Washington's career transcends generations, a statement we don't make lightly. The proof, of course, is in her work—a series of pop culture–defining moments, ranging from Save the Last Dance to Ray to Django Unchained and Scandal. Her beloved characters and iconic screen moments continue to dominate the zeitgeist long after they make their debut, and if you doubt that assertion, we'd like to direct you to TikTok, where countless tributes to STLD are created on a daily basis, including a submission by Washington and her co-star Sean Patrick Thomas.
Everyone's Talking About Summer Fridays' New Skin Tint—Our Uncensored Thoughts
There are a few brands that make my ears perk up when they announce a new launch. Summer Fridays, the simple yet efficacious skincare brand founded by Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland, is one of those brands. Ask any beauty editor, and they have at least one product from Summer Fridays that they absolutely live for.
Versace's Latest Bag Collection Has Arrived, and It's Already Iconic
Even on my worst days, there's nothing a good outfit can't fix. Creating a look that oozes confidence empowers me to take on the day in a new way (even if I'm faking it). When I think of the brands that inspire the most confidence, Versace immediately comes to mind. This season, its offerings range from the signature Medusa corset to those already iconic platform heels, but the newest line of bags and accessories is really where it's at. The Greca Goddess collection beautifully combines Versace's sleek leather with its classic hardware—you know, that iconic gold insignia you'd recognize anywhere? In the words of Donatella herself, "When I touch the strong, cold metal of the Greca, it makes me feel my strength and confidence." She's not wrong. From gold-chain shoulder bags to statement clutches, these are the must-know accessories from Versace.
