ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whowhatwear

I'm Convinced Everyone Will Be Wearing This "Outdated" Staple for Fall

When I say the words "denim skirt," your mind probably goes to a classic mini that often features cross-stitching where a pair of jeans would typically split. That description matches the most popular style over the past few years. I can still remember a time when I wouldn’t go more than a few days without wearing my denim mini. The times have changed as fashion designers push for longer hemlines, I'm convinced that the sleek maxi aesthetic that ruled the 1990s is going to be the name on everybody's hips. Fashion girls have agreed with them including the long silhouette in even their casual wardrobe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Just Wore a Low-Key Outfit That Made Puddle Pants Look Chic

Meghan Markle is back in Europe, and she packed a trend-forward, elegant wardrobe for the many occasions she and Prince Harry traveled for. Earlier today, while attending an Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf, Germany, Markle wore a particularly buzzy trend. Yes, it's puddle pants, a style that Kate Middleton also wore to an event earlier this year (with much success, I might add).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Stylish Women In NYC, London, and Paris All Wear This Fall Staple

Fall pieces have already started to arrive at our favorite retailers and yes, that includes outerwear. While the weather may have not reached the chilly temperatures yet, there's no harm in planning ahead. And if you haven't noticed, we've already put the brakes on summer here at Who What Wear and have sped right into curating our perfect autumnal wardrobes. (We're dressing for the weather we want.) On that note, today's topic of fall fashion is the perfect long coat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
whowhatwear

We're Over 50—Here's What We're Ditching and Buying to Enhance Our Fall Looks

Janet Gunn and Melissa Meyers are fantastic style resources. For one, they're both influencers who live in Los Angeles, and they've perfectly mastered that effortlessly chic vibe. They also happen to be over 50. And while age has absolutely nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, their experienced point of view, thanks to sartorial trial and error over the years, is often quite intriguing. So on that note, we're always interested in learning about the items they're adding and getting rid of in their wardrobes to keep their closets feeling fresh. Yep, that's what you'll find below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

Cara Delevingne Just Designed the Perfect Fall Capsule Collection

Cara Delevingne is no stranger to a great fashion collaboration, but her capsule collection with the Karl Lagerfeld brand just might be her most special yet. The 44-piece line, aptly named Cara Loves Karl, is a celebration of the special bond between the actress/model and esteemed designer and their shared affinity for sleek and wearable fashion with a twist. This project was years in the making, and Delevingne worked closely with the French fashion house to create a tailor-forward collection that anyone can wear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
whowhatwear

Nazanin Boniadi Has Our Attention, Both On-Screen and on the Red Carpet

In Nazanin Boniadi’s first life, she was a premed student studying biological science at the University of California, Irvine. She received accolades for her molecular research, was the assistant editor in chief of the school’s medical newspaper, Med Times, and graduated with honors. When a career in the medical field seemed all but certain, she pivoted to the performing arts, much to her parents’ chagrin. Entering Hollywood as an Iranian woman in her mid-20s in a post-9/11 world came with its challenges, but Boniadi never looked back. “I stuck with it, and I’m really happy that I did because following your dreams pays off,” Boniadi says.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Thank God for Kerry Washington and Her Culture-Defining Career

Kerry Washington's career transcends generations, a statement we don't make lightly. The proof, of course, is in her work—a series of pop culture–defining moments, ranging from Save the Last Dance to Ray to Django Unchained and Scandal. Her beloved characters and iconic screen moments continue to dominate the zeitgeist long after they make their debut, and if you doubt that assertion, we'd like to direct you to TikTok, where countless tributes to STLD are created on a daily basis, including a submission by Washington and her co-star Sean Patrick Thomas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Versace's Latest Bag Collection Has Arrived, and It's Already Iconic

Even on my worst days, there's nothing a good outfit can't fix. Creating a look that oozes confidence empowers me to take on the day in a new way (even if I'm faking it). When I think of the brands that inspire the most confidence, Versace immediately comes to mind. This season, its offerings range from the signature Medusa corset to those already iconic platform heels, but the newest line of bags and accessories is really where it's at. The Greca Goddess collection beautifully combines Versace's sleek leather with its classic hardware—you know, that iconic gold insignia you'd recognize anywhere? In the words of Donatella herself, "When I touch the strong, cold metal of the Greca, it makes me feel my strength and confidence." She's not wrong. From gold-chain shoulder bags to statement clutches, these are the must-know accessories from Versace.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy