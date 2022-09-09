Read full article on original website
Related
Coast News
Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
El Cajon mayor voices frustration over San Diego County 'dumping a massive number of homeless people in El Cajon'
SAN DIEGO — El Cajon is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness arriving to the city and using hotel vouchers. Mayor Bill Wells said the police department reached out to every hotel and motel in the city over the weekend. That's when they learned about 1/5th of hotel rooms are being occupied by someone with a voucher.
thevistapress.com
Hispanic Heritage Festival In Escondido
Escondido, CA — USA Multicultural presents the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, on Sunday, September 25th from 11 am to 5 pm at Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway. The Festival will feature numerous Folklore dancers representing Mexico. Join us at the Fiestas Patrias Festival. All day of music, dance,...
eastcountymagazine.org
bike racks in La Mesa
September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountymagazine.org
Missing person Spring Valley
72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing on Friday, August 5. He was last seen on Thursday, August 4 when he left his girlfriend's home in Lemon Grove. As he was driving home to Spring Valley, he called his girlfriend saying he mistakenly continued on SR-125 south towards Mexico and crossed the border into Baja California, Mexico.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego
Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
Construction worker struck by sign on SR-125, rushed to hospital
A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a sign on state Route 125 in the San Carlos area Tuesday night.
Eater
Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego
Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
A Souplantation Concept Restaurant is Opening in La Mesa – Slowly. Here's What We Know
When Souplantation closed all locations nationwide amid the onset of the pandemic in 2020, it took the La Mesa location with it. But the community never forgot. An adult daycare center decided to lease the vacated spot. For a while afterward, the “Souplantation” sign remained outside. Almost every...
Valley Roadrunner
Drunk driver temporarily closes E•’lo•te stand
The E•’lo•te stand in Valley Center closed last month after an early-morning run-in with a drunk driver. The Rodriguez family, who own the business, are hoping to reopen soon. According to Sheriff’s Lt. James Emig: “The damage was caused during a vehicle pursuit on July 25, 2022,...
thevistapress.com
City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project
City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach
Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
Watch Live | Police activity in Lomita neighborhood centers around one home
SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it. Their local park, which...
Man killed crossing North County street
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point
San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
Comments / 0