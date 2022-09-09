Read full article on original website
Moody PD speaks on school threats
MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
Help Dutch Bros Coffee support local youth
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Dutch Bros Coffee locations in College Station, Bryan, Waco, Temple and Killeen will donate $1 from every drink sold this Friday to help Central Texas youth. The company says these funds will be donated to nonprofits such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Brazos...
Timeline of hoax call at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Waco dispatch received a call of an active shooter situation at Waco High school. Waco ISD and Waco PD were alerted at the same time. The call stated there was an active shooter on the campus and students were...
Killeen mayor gets ‘Woman of Distinction’ award
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was awarded the Texas Women of Distinction honor this week. The City says this honor comes from from District XII of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for Women Educators. There are 15 districts of Alpha Delta Kappa in Texas, and they nominate a Women of Distinction every two years.
Copperas Cove fire chief resigns from position
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove received a letter of resignation from Fire Chief Michael Neujahr on Thursday, September 8 with an effective date of Friday, September 23. The City says that Chief Neujahr was hired and started employment on August 4, 2014 –...
No credible threat at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A little after 2 in the afternoon on Tuesday, Waco Police Department received a call from dispatch of a potential active shooter situation at Waco High School. Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says the call stated there was an active shooter on the campus,...
Concerns over adoption and the foster care system
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade in late June, Texas’s trigger law took effect at the end of July, making it almost impossible for abortion procedures to be done. An argument heard when discussing abortion practice is that adoption is...
Baylor Community ‘Feeds The Funnel’ To Fight Food Insecurity
WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Hundreds of Baylor students came together today to fight food insecurity in Waco. They did this apart of their 58:10 project, using biblical inspiration to shine light on solvable problems. For this year’s event feeding the funnel, the Baylor community set the goal to...
Central Texas school day canceled over Snapchat threat
Milam County (FOX 44) — The Thorndale Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday because of a threat on the social media app, Snapchat. The district says a student received the threat late Tuesday night and the child’s parents sent screenshots to school administrators. They notified law enforcement and decided Wednesday morning to cancel school out of an abundance of caution.
Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’. Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke...
Sewage spill leads to Cease and Desist order in Cove community
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove has cut off water in one neighborhood because of a sewage spill. The city says an inspection was conducted Tuesday morning at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community. An Illicit Discharge of the City’s Stormwater Management Ordinance was noted.
Preps underway for Lorena Homecoming Parade
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Leopard fans will gather for the 2022 Lorena Homecoming Parade!. The event will be held this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the corner of Walter Street and Bordon Street. The parade will end at Leopard Field. The Lorena Independent School District says that a...
How to combat porch pirates after local activity
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Woodway Public Safety Department wants people to watch out for porch pirates. The department shared a picture of one suspect on Facebook earlier this week. It is especially important during this time of year, as the holidays get closer. “Every year it heats...
Heights police officer assaulted during DWI booking
Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – An Oklahoma man who was originally arrested on a DWI charge now finds himself facing much more serious charges after the booking in process got a little rough at the jail. 24-year-old William Ryder Henry Hudson, of Weleetka, Oklahoma, was stopped by a...
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
Temple College mourns passing of former president
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple College family is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents. The College said Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Marvin R. Felder passed away. He served as president from 1973 until 1995. “Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of...
Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing
Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
Help bring more free live music to Waco!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Would you like more free live music in the Heart of Texas? Now is the time to make your voice heard!. You can vote to help Waco become a Top 20 Levitt AMP finalist. According to the City of Waco’s Facebook page, this will help bring a free live music series to the Bridge Street Plaza for the next three years.
Changes made to Cove Solid Waste schedule
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has advised it has been able to place one of the recycle collection vehicles back in service. For those residents in Area 1, the driver is out working the area to make collections. Residents can place...
