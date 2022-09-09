The NFL rides in to take the spotlight away from golf, and golf is fine with that

If ever there was a year when the PGA Tour welcomed the start of the NFL season with open arms, it would be this year.

Usually, the first week of the NFL season spells the end of interest in professional golf. Golf is great in the spring and summer, co-existing with baseball’s regular season and the NBA playoffs. But the NFL dominates everything in sports, including interest on weekends in the fall when golf is played.

But professional golf needs a respite from what has been perhaps the most important season in the history of the PGA Tour. And here comes the NFL, riding in to take center stage. That means less intense interest in what the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League are doing, less interest in who is and isn’t eligible to play in the Presidents Cup and less interest in the bickering that has gone on between officials and players.

More: 'A land of permanent drought': Coachella Valley's golf courses work to cut water usage

More: As PGA Tour reconfigures for 2023, The American Express will find a comfortable place

As the NFL starts its season, the PGA Tour didn't even play last week. The new wraparound PGA season, which will soon be a thing of the past, won’t begin until this week in Napa. So the NFL was able to dominate its first week with seven nationally televised games between Thursday and Monday. Yes, the DP World Tour was playing one of its prime events, the BMW Championship, but that certainly wasn't going to make much of a wave against the juggernaut of the NFL.

The NFL has its own troubles, of course, troubles that seem to follow the league from year to year. This year a large issue has been quarterback DeShaun Watson, paid a huge contract of mostly guaranteed money after a trade from Houston to Cleveland. Watson, of course, has been fighting civil charges of inappropriate behavior against more than 20 women, and has been suspended for first six and now 11 games amid the ongoing storyline that the NFL is not all that concerned about violence against women.

That certainly overshadowed lawsuits from LIV players about access to the PGA Tour. That lawsuit, by the way, won’t even be heard until 2024, or almost two whole Super Bowls away.

Then there is the all-time great quarterback, Tom Brady, who disappeared for 11 days during preseason like he was a character in an Agatha Christie novel, only to return and deny reports he had been taping a reality television show. There have been quarterback battles that weren’t really battles and that probably aren’t going to make a team all that much better for the rest of the year. There have been season-ending injuries and even retirements. And that was all in the preseason. Imagine what the first full week of play will bring.

And already after week one, the NFL is dominating headlines with key injuries, coaches on the hot seat and even an announcer's raw throat.

Golf will have its continued issues as 2022 goes on, but the NFL will mute some of that. When LIV plays its next few tournaments, they will be during weeks the NFL is playing, so the golf will be shuttled to the back pages of newspapers and the last item in television sportscasts. The PGA Tour itself will play lower-profile events on its Fall Schedule, a schedule that will undergo major changes in the coming years. For now, it is when Europeans head back to Europe and some top names take some extended time off.

So let the NFL reign this fall, as it does year in and year out. Men’s professional golf can use the time to recuperate, to look ahead to the start of the 2023 calendar year and prepare for what should be a second year of LIV tournaments and back-and-forth rhetoric.

Are you ready for some football? The golf world certainly is.

Larry Bohannan is The Desert Sun golf writer. He can be reached at larry.bohannan@desertsun.com or (760) 778-4633. Follow him on Facebook or on Twitter at @larry_bohannan. Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Desert Sun.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: The NFL rides in to take the spotlight away from golf, and golf is fine with that