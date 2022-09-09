ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

The NFL rides in to take the spotlight away from golf, and golf is fine with that

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hl29m_0hou3HAb00

If ever there was a year when the PGA Tour welcomed the start of the NFL season with open arms, it would be this year.

Usually, the first week of the NFL season spells the end of interest in professional golf. Golf is great in the spring and summer, co-existing with baseball’s regular season and the NBA playoffs. But the NFL dominates everything in sports, including interest on weekends in the fall when golf is played.

But professional golf needs a respite from what has been perhaps the most important season in the history of the PGA Tour. And here comes the NFL, riding in to take center stage. That means less intense interest in what the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League are doing, less interest in who is and isn’t eligible to play in the Presidents Cup and less interest in the bickering that has gone on between officials and players.

More: 'A land of permanent drought': Coachella Valley's golf courses work to cut water usage

More: As PGA Tour reconfigures for 2023, The American Express will find a comfortable place

As the NFL starts its season, the PGA Tour didn't even play last week. The new wraparound PGA season, which will soon be a thing of the past, won’t begin until this week in Napa. So the NFL was able to dominate its first week with seven nationally televised games between Thursday and Monday. Yes, the DP World Tour was playing one of its prime events, the BMW Championship, but that certainly wasn't going to make much of a wave against the juggernaut of the NFL.

The NFL has its own troubles, of course, troubles that seem to follow the league from year to year. This year a large issue has been quarterback DeShaun Watson, paid a huge contract of mostly guaranteed money after a trade from Houston to Cleveland. Watson, of course, has been fighting civil charges of inappropriate behavior against more than 20 women, and has been suspended for first six and now 11 games amid the ongoing storyline that the NFL is not all that concerned about violence against women.

That certainly overshadowed lawsuits from LIV players about access to the PGA Tour. That lawsuit, by the way, won’t even be heard until 2024, or almost two whole Super Bowls away.

Then there is the all-time great quarterback, Tom Brady, who disappeared for 11 days during preseason like he was a character in an Agatha Christie novel, only to return and deny reports he had been taping a reality television show.  There have been quarterback battles that weren’t really battles and that probably aren’t going to make a team all that much better for the rest of the year. There have been season-ending injuries and even retirements. And that was all in the preseason. Imagine what the first full week of play will bring.

And already after week one, the NFL is dominating headlines with key injuries, coaches on the hot seat and even an announcer's raw throat.

Golf will have its continued issues as 2022 goes on, but the NFL will mute some of that. When LIV plays its next few tournaments, they will be during weeks the NFL is playing, so the golf will be shuttled to the back pages of newspapers and the last item in television sportscasts.  The PGA Tour itself will play lower-profile events on its Fall Schedule, a schedule that will undergo major changes in the coming years. For now, it is when Europeans head back to Europe and some top names take some extended time off.

So let the NFL reign this fall, as it does year in and year out. Men’s professional golf can use the time to recuperate, to look ahead to the start of the 2023 calendar year and prepare for what should be a second year of LIV tournaments and back-and-forth rhetoric.

Are you ready for some football? The golf world certainly is.

Larry Bohannan is The Desert Sun golf writer. He can be reached at larry.bohannan@desertsun.com or (760) 778-4633. Follow him on Facebook or on Twitter at @larry_bohannan. Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Desert Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLxMc_0hou3HAb00

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: The NFL rides in to take the spotlight away from golf, and golf is fine with that

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Reports: LIV Golf finale to feature record $50 million purse

When LIV Golf holds its season-ending Team Championship next month, a prize purse of $50 million will be up for grabs, the richest purse in golf history, ESPN reported Tuesday. The LIV Golf Team Championship will be contested Oct. 27-30 at Trump National Doral outside Miami. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy

Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Fortinet Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Fortinet Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif. Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Golf Course#Golf World#Nba Playoffs#American Football#Sports#Pga#Nba#Liv Golf League#The American Express
golfmagic.com

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz shows impressive golf swing!

There are many players who excel at both tennis and golf and newly crowned US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz falls directly into that category. Former World No.7 tennis player Mardy Fish became the latest celebrity golfer to compete on the PGA Tour. He played in the 3M Open back in July but he, unfortunately, missed the cut.
TENNIS
Bleacher Report

LIV Golf Will Feature Record $50M Purse in Season-Ending Team Championship

The players participating in LIV Golf's season-ending team championship will reportedly be competing for an eye-popping cash prize. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, golfers will be playing for the richest purse in the history of the sport: $50 million. The team championship is scheduled to be played at Trump National Doral Miami from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Annika Sorenstam to become official host of LPGA’s Tampa-area event

Annika Sorenstam is now an official host of an LPGA Tour event. The Tour announced Sorenstam is the new host of the Pelican Women's Championship starting in 2023, with the event renaming itself The Annika driven by Gainbridge and Pelican. “It is an incredible honor to host one of the...
BELLEAIR, FL
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy