Man linked to catalytic converter thefts indicted on charges

 5 days ago
DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converter is now facing numerous charges.

Murat Umarzhonovich Shokhzodayev, 24, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of theft, receiving stolen property, vandalism and two counts of possession of criminal tools, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

Police were called out to Boone Restoration on Harco Drive on a report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a box truck in early August. Surveillance video at the business helped police identify Shokhzodayev as the suspect.

Three days later, Shokhzodayev was found in Harrison Twp. and taken into custody. His car was impounded and when officer searched it, they found power saws, a dozen catalytic converters and other tools used to allegedly steal the converters.

The spokesperson said that after Shokhzodayev’s arrest was broadcasted, Englewood Police were contacted by White Allen Chevrolet about two catalytic converters that had been stolen from a box truck on their lot. Two of the converts found in Shokhzodayev vehicle were positively matched to the damaged truck.

“Catalytic converter theft is a very real problem everywhere. Scrap metal recyclers pay $100 or so for a scrap converter, but the cost to the victim to replace a converter can easily exceed $2,000. State legislators need to pass legislation making it harder to sell catalytic converters to metal recyclers,” Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

Shokhzodayev is scheduled to appear in court next in Sept. 22

