This is the fourth installment of a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League; in short, how NFL team owners prepare to hand down the team to the next generation. With an average age of 72, owners face decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass on—compounded by restrictions unique to a league where the average franchise valuation is $4.14 billion. Lamar Hunt helped make modern football. One of the many sons of billionaire oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, the younger Hunt didn’t have his father’s love of wildcatting despite a geology degree from Southern Methodist University. Rather, Lamar loved sports—...

NFL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO