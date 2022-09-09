Read full article on original website
Where Shiba Inu could head next after impressive five-day feat
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After ascending toward its three-month high on 14 august, Shiba Inu [SHIB] bears inflicted a near-term decline. As a result, the meme-coin saw a pulldown below its $0.0133-$0.0137 resistance range. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on).
Assessing the odds of Ethereum crossing $2k mark this week
Ethereum is gearing to break out through a key resistance level in the next week. The largest altcoin by market cap was trading at $1,750 after seeing a 1.15% drop in the past day. But weekly gains still stand at double digits for Ethereum as it prepares ahead of the...
Assessing Cardano’s potential to inflict a breakout from this pattern
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After an expected up-channel breakdown, Cardano [ADA] spurred bearish pressure that pulled the coin toward the $0.43 baseline. The previous month’s bear run found rebounding grounds from this baseline as the altcoin chalked out a reversal pattern over the last few weeks.
ETH Merge D-Day- Update yourself with these latest developments
Ethereum [ETH] appears to be stepping up a notch after dropping to sub $1400 levels towards the end of August. This is reflected in ETH’s performance in recent days as the anticipation of the Merge continues to attract investors. According to CoinMarketCap, on 11 September, ETH was trading at...
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for current market downturn
Bitcoin’s [BTC] decline to the $18,500 price region marked the second-lowest low of the bear cycle. As per Glassnode‘s latest report, 11.8% of the coin’s supply has been turned into an unrealized loss. Furthermore, in the last week, the price per BTC rallied from the second lowest...
Seedify successfully launches its NFT token during the bear market
On 31st August 2022, Seedify, one of the biggest launchpads within the crypto sector, released $SNFTS – the Seedify NFT Marketplace token. is one of the crypto industry’s leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events attract crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.
Should institutions worry about the crypto-winter? State Street says…
According to banking behemoth State Street, global asset managers are unfazed by the ongoing cryptocurrency “winter.” In what has been nicknamed a “crypto-winter,” the prices of cryptocurrencies have fallen on the back of interest rate increases. In fact, Bitcoin has depreciated by more than 50% since January.
SHIB traders may eventually need to pull sell trigger- Decoding ‘why’
Shiba Inu [SHIB] short-term traders and long-term investors may need to be alert after the coin decided to choose stagnancy. Over the last two weeks, SHIB’s volatility has consolidated around the same spot. For a cryptocurrency that thrives on speculation, this was an unusual trait. However, as things stand,...
FAMEEX: A crypto game changer tailored for quantitative futures trading enthusiasts
The hype around DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and blockchain shows us that the world of web3.0 is advancing quickly. The crypto sphere flourished with the entry of institutional capital which made what used to be an investment for geeks more fashionable and popular. Huge returns made capital even more motivated to chase profits. Those gains have become elusive in the bear market. The high degree of market control by whales, the quantitative hedging between trading bots, and various financial management tools have made stable and continuous profits an extravagant hope for many holders.
Will Bitcoin take No.1 spot in this metric after Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin is heralded as the flagship cryptocurrency by many across the world. However, the number one alt, Ethereum, has been leading the crypto bear market in the past two months. This is because of the much-talked-about Merge which is set to take place around 14 September. The excitement around the...
Chainlink: Ethereum whales lend LINK a helping hand but…
Chainlink’s [LINK] hopes of reviving may have been given a big boost by the activities of Ethereum [ETH] whales. According to whale tracking platform, WhaleStats, LINK broke into the top ten assets in trading volume that ETH whales traded in the last 24 hours. Based on the data from...
Waves offers a good buying opportunity here, but only if…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Waves [WAVES] formed a break in market structure and took a turn toward the bullish side over the past week as the bulls managed to drive prices past a crucial resistance.
Metaverse, Web3 games are doing better than you think
Web3-based games and Metaverse projects have raised $748 million since August 1, 2022, according to research by DappRadar. In August, 847,000 Unique Active Wallets (UAW) per day on average participated in blockchain games – An 11% decrease from July. Axie Infinity, one of the most well-known games in the...
Shiba Inu’s short-term bottom is almost in, here’s the proof
Over 1.3 trillion Shiba Inu [SHIB] tokens have been accumulated following the 6% dip in price as of 13 September. According to a SHIB watchdog, ShibaPlay, transactions had been going on in hundreds of millions since the second most valuable meme coin lost hold on crucial support levels. At press...
Bitcoin halving 2023 and everything latest you need to know
Bitcoin has come into the limelight again. This, after it registered promising gains over the last week. Its price increased by more than 12%. In the midst of the hype surrounding the next bull run, an intriguing piece of information about Bitcoin halving surfaced. The fourth BTC halving, which was initially scheduled to happen in 2024 will now happen sooner than the scheduled date.
Did Algorand’s founders critique Solana? ALGO’s street cred has answer
The founder and CTO of Algorand both have indirectly made strong remarks about Solana in order to compete for Helium Network’s anticipated migration. Now, you might ask if this recent development coupled with Algorand’s massive social media interest helped Algorand’s price. Well, earlier this month, the Helium...
Decoding Ethereum’s post Merge scenario and everything in between
OKLink, a leading blockchain explorer, shared some news related to the current Ethereum Mainnet with the Beacon Chain PoS system. At press time, the system Merge of the two systems was 99.75% completed. The complete transition is symbolized by the Paris upgrade. Further, the upgrade will be triggered by the...
Is Ethereum Classic [ETC] in trouble now that EthereumPoW…
The popularity of Ethereum Classic [ETC] has increased in the last few weeks. This has, especially, been the case due to the Ethereum 2.0 merge’s final stages. Its price also soared, especially, as miners migrated in favor of Ethereum Classic as the ‘next big thing’ for miners. This view is about to be challenged especially now that EthereumPoW (ETHW) has been confirmed.
Ethereum: Here’s everything latest about ‘staked ETH discounts’
Ethereum [ETH] will release the Merge on the beacon chain in the next few days. This event has engrossed the larger crypto community for a long time now. The anticipations around the Merge have led to high activity surrounding Ethereum on social platforms. In a recent tweet, Santiment claimed that...
Celsius’s CEO plotting a pivot to custody services- Details inside
Alex Mashinsky, CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, has outlined a plan to pivot his company’s operations from lending services to custody services. The pitch was reportedly made during an internal all-hands meeting on 8 September. A recording of the meeting, which is now circulating on social media, was shared by popular Celsius victim Tiffany Fong who obtained the video from an encrypted anonymous source.
