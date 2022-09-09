ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron man arrested on 22nd birthday and charged in July traffic death of Salem man

By Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
A 22-year-old Akron man is in the county jail Friday after being charged in connection with a traffic crash in July that caused the death of a 53-year-old man.

Gregory Drexler of Greencrest Terrace turned himself in to police at noon on Thursday, his 22nd birthday, and was formally charged with causing a July 15 crash at Massillon and East Waterloo Roads that led to the death of Charles Kisner Jr., 53, of Salem, Akron police said Friday. Kisner died July 16 at Summa Akron City Hospital.

Drexler was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, two charges of operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and reckless operation, according to police, jail and Akron Municipal Court records. He was booked into Summit County Jail.

Akron Beacon Journal

