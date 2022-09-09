Jackson water pressure remains steady, boil-water notice remains

Officials with the City of Jackson said Friday that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI. Pressure should be stable throughout the city.

Overall, water production continues to improve, according to a statement from the city. Yesterday, the O.B. Curtis membrane plant increased from 14.1 million gallons to 15.4 million gallons. The conventional side remained steady. This is the type of capacity increase the team has been working toward.

More on Jackson water crisis:Governor, FEMA, MEMA give statement on Jackson's Ongoing Water Crisis Response

Jackson water crisis latest updates:Math students donate $5K to Jackson flood relief

The cleaning of conventional sedimentation basin No. 3 has been completed and that basin has been returned to service Friday. Conventional sedimentation basin No. 2 has been taken offline for cleaning and sediment removal Friday. The ammonia water feed line was restored Thursday. This will significantly improve water quality over the next three days, the city stated. The repaired raw water pump is expected to arrive later in the day Friday. Work will begin Saturday to place the raw water pump back in service.

Investigative sampling will continue Friday to monitor water quality. At this time, the distribution system is not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice.

“We will continue to evaluate when full sampling can begin. This is contingent upon sustained pressure. We will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil water notice,” according to the statement from the city.

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, the city asks that it be reported report using this link https://arcg.is/0LDmjb.

Indiana McDonald's sending water to Jackson

McDonald’s of Indiana is going to be delivering pallets of bottled water to Freedom Ministries International Church in Jackson Saturday morning and Monday morning.

This was a statewide effort among McDonald’s Owners across the Hoosier state to help the people of Jackson.

The water shipments will be arriving at Freedom Ministries International Church:

Saturday at 8 a.m.

Monday at 8 a.m.

The address for the water drop off is 4915 I-55 N Building D in Jackson.

Pastor Juanita Ward will be on site for the deliveries.