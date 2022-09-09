Want to take a self-defense class? Here are some options in the Memphis area

If the recent violent events in Memphis have you looking for a self-defense class, there are plenty of options — from Krav Maga to "reality based" training.

Here are some of the numerous options for self-defense training in the Memphis area. They may offer different techniques and programs, but all have the goal to keep you safe.

The Threat Response Training Group

777 S. Main St.; (901) 218-7384; trtg.us

The Threat Response Training Group offers a four-week program based on Krav Maga techniques of ending a situation quickly, so one can get away to safety. Classes meet for one hour each week. Cost is $100 for the series.

Envision Fitness

1 N. Main St.; (901) 690-6806; envision.fit

Envision Fitness in Downtown Memphis periodically offers a 2-hour self-defense class titled "Common Sense Self Defense: Reality Based Self Defense Training." The next class is Sept. 17 and costs $16 per person; advance registration is required. Private group classes for up to 20 are available for $250.

Memphis Jewish Community Center

6560 Poplar Ave.; (901) 761-0810; jccmemphis.org

The Memphis Jewish Community Center in East Memphis offers private Krav Maga classes for individuals and small groups. Members can sign up for a five-session package or on a class-by-class basis at $50 for one hour. Non-member individual sessions start at $45 for a half-hour class. There are also options available for buddy sessions of two to four people for both members and non-members.

Eagle Eye Security & Training Services

(901) 649-8539; eesats.com

Eagle Eye Security & Training Services offers private group classes in self-defense and active shooter training for the community, business and churches. All classes at Eagle Eye Security are taught by retired law enforcement. Groups can come to their facility for training, or they will travel to businesses in Tennessee and Mississippi.

Endurance Krav Maga

2561 Broad Ave.; (901) 257-9137; endurancekravmaga.com

Endurance Krav Maga offers introductory classes on the fundamentals of Krav Maga three days a week. It's an ideal way to see if the Krav Maga technique of self-defense is for you. Starting Sept. 17, it will offer a six-week class for women, taught by female instructors.

Warriors Women's Self Defense

2872 Wolf Creek Parkway; (901) 317-9636; mymemphismma.com

Chilcutt's Memphis Martial Arts in Bartlett offers a 12-week course of women's self-defense classes for ages 13 and up that teaches mental preparedness and physical techniques to prevent abduction and ward off attackers. The class meets on Mondays at 9:15 a.m., Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. The course is $120, but discounts are available for signing up in a group. There is also a 50% discount for students. For more information, see the course's Facebook page or call Crisy Griffin at (901) 317-9636.

Transforming Wellness

2298 S. Germantown Road, Germantown; (901) 206-4006; transforming-wellness.com

The self-defense trainers at Transforming Wellness in Germantown are certified in the Gracie Jiu Jitsu Women Empowered program. Classes are for women only and are currently offered on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Tuesday at 6 p.m. There is also a class for women to come and practice the drills they learn on Saturday in an open gym format.

Midtown Krav Maga

416 N. Cleveland; (901) 857-0560; midtownkravmaga.com

See if Krav Maga is for you by taking one of Midtown Krav Maga's introductory classes. Complete the online "Request Information" form to register. If you like the program, you can take unlimited classes for a monthly membership fee.

Olive Branch Family YMCA

8555 Goodman Road, Olive Branch; (901) 766-7677; ymcamemphis.com

The YMCA in Olive Branch offers a Krav Maga self-defense class. Krav Maga is a self-defense class originally developed by the Israeli Defense Force. It is designed to teach real self-defense in a short time using simple principles and instinctive movements. The cost is $40 per month for members and $60 per month for non-members. Classes are offered Tuesday and Thursday. Sign up at the YMCA Welcome Center.

USA Karate

2819 Bartlett Blvd.; (901) 373-7338; karatememphis.com

USA Karate offers not only karate classes, but Krav Maga and Jiu-Jisu classes as well. With five locations in the Memphis area (Arlington, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown and Bartlett) plus another on the way in Tipton County, there is probably an option close to you. You can also register for a free introductory class to see if Krav Maga is for you. Monthly memberships that include unlimited classes are available.

HIT Kickboxing and Fitness

598 Whitfield Drive, Hernando; (901) 604-9592; hitkickboxingandfitness.com

HIT Kickboxing and Fitness in Hernando is partnering with Dark Horse Krav Maga to offer a free self-defense class on Sept. 10. At this class, attendees will learn strikes, defending strikes and wrist grabs. Advance registration is required.

If you have a business that offers self-defense classes and would like to be included on this list, email Jennifer Chandler at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com .

