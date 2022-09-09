ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Marquette will open Big East play at home against presumptive conference favorite, Creighton

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMfOp_0hou2sLv00

In its second year under head coach Shaka Smart, the Marquette men's basketball team will have the chance to make a statement right out of the gate in Big East play.

Marquette opens the season at home against a team that should be regarded as the favorite in the Big East this year, Creighton, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. local time. Friday, Dec. 16. The Big East released its men's basketball schedule in full Friday.

The Bluejays boast a trio of returnees who made the All-Freshman team last season and five of its top seven scorers overall, including junior 7-foot center Ryan Kalkbrenner, an honorable-mention all-conference pick last season. On top of that, the program brings in of the most notable transfers in the country, South Dakota State's Baylor Scheierman, last year's Summit League Player of the Year.

Marquette hits the road Dec. 20 for its first Big East road test at the home of reigning Big East champion, Providence, a 6 p.m. game tipping on CBS Sports Network, with the majority of other games airing on Fox Sports 1.

The Golden Eagles get another spotlight test on New Year's Eve against Villanova on the road, and the team's Jan. 15 game at Xavier will air on FOX.

Marquette defeated Nova twice last season and Providence once, authoring three of the teams' combined seven league losses. Marquette qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time in three years and fell in the opening round to eventual national runner up, North Carolina.

After consecutive seasons playing 19 Big East games, with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on schedules across the country, Marquette is scheduled to play the full 20 games this time around. Here's the list, with all games airing on Fox Sports 1 unless otherwise indicated:

  • Dec. 16 vs. Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 20 at Providence, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
  • Dec. 27 vs. Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 31 at Villanova, 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 3 at St. John's, 5:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 7 vs. Georgetown, 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 11 vs. UCONN, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
  • Jan. 15 at Xavier, 11 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
  • Jan. 18 vs. Providence, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
  • Jan. 21 at Seton Hall, TBA (CBS Sports Network)
  • Jan. 28 at DePaul, 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 1 vs. Villanova, 7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 4 vs. Butler, 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 7 at UCONN, 5:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 11 at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
  • Feb. 15 vs. Xavier, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
  • Feb. 21 at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 25 vs. DePaul, 6:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 28 at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
  • March 4 vs. St. John's, TBA (FOX or FS1)
  • March 8-11 at Big East Tournament in New York

Marquette opens its nonconference schedule Nov. 7 with a 7:30 p.m. tip at Fiserv Forum against Radford.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marquettewire.org

Marquette Madness cancelled for 2022

Marquette Madness, the annual kick-off event to the men’s and women’s basketball season, will not take place this year, the Marquette Wire has learned. “We are focusing promotional efforts on our regular-season games at both Fiserv Forum and the Al McGuire Center and are excited about the level of student interest surrounding both of our programs,” Marquette Athletics spokesman Scott Kuykendall said to the Marquette Wire. “We have already sold out the student section for our men’s games and are looking forward to continued strong support for our women’s team at the Al. Both programs will be hosting an open practice and we can’t wait for Marquette fans to meet all of our tremendous student-athletes.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Wisconsin Absolutely Unloads On Marquette

Things got out of control in a hurry on Marquette men’s soccer on Monday night as the goals by Wisconsin came in a hurry as MU took a 4-2 loss out in Madison. The loss drops the Golden Eagles to 3-2-0 on the season and snaps a three match winning streak.
MADISON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Does Wisconsin Have a Drinking Problem?

Kenny Baumann was 7 years old when he took his first sip of alcohol – probably Miller High Life. “When I say I was surrounded by alcohol growing up in Milwaukee, I mean when I was a kid, my mom would give us beer to calm us down,” he says. Baumann began drinking regularly – and heavily – in high school, he says, to fit in with peers and cope with loneliness. By his 20s, he was guzzling three bottles of wine and half a handle of vodka just to get to sleep at night.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
City
Butler, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Milwaukee, WI
College Sports
Milwaukee, WI
College Basketball
City
Marquette, WI
State
South Dakota State
State
North Carolina State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Q985

Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination

If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Shaka Smart
wuwm.com

Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest

Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
MILWAUKEE, WI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Chinese Food In Mequon | 5 Must-Try Restaurants In Mequon, WI

Mequon, a peaceful suburb of Milwaukee, recently underwent an economic development strategy that led to the influx of numerous fresh, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively sleepy midwestern town. Mequon is still underrated despite being one of the nicer places in the region. It’s beautiful for locals who want...
MEQUON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Villanova#Big East#Depaul#Summit League Player#Cbs Sports Network#Fox Sports 1#Fox#The Ncaa Tournament
On Milwaukee

Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts

Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Four People Arrested During HS Football Game In Wauwatosa

Police say four people were arrested during a high school football game in Wauwota Friday night. Wauwatosa East High School was playing Milwaukee Lutheran when officers were called to Hart Park to deal with a fight. Police were also told one person had a gun in the stands – so...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Healthy ways to prepare potatoes 🥔

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fries, chips, slice 'em or dice 'em! There are so many ways to use potatoes and now is a good a time as any because it's National Potato Month!. CBS 58 was joined by registered dietitian Becky Kerkenbush, with Watertown Regional Medical Center, to talk about the positives potatoes bring to your diet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Creighton University
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WISN

4 people shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a quadruple shooting near Brady Street. It happened near Hamilton Street and Warren Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. "My windows were open so you could like feel it in your chest, and then you just heard screams and then car tires skirting off," said Abby Price who heard the gunshots.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy

In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy