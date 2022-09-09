EWEB, Lane Electric to shut off power for thousands in Lane Co. ahead of high winds

Thousands of Lane County residents will be left in the dark and the heat this weekend when utilities shut off their electricity in anticipation of a high wind event that has the potential to knock over powerlines and start wildfires.

The Eugene Water & Electric Board and the Lane Electric Cooperative both are planning to shut off electricity to some or most of their customers starting at 5 p.m. Friday until at least Saturday evening in anticipation of the strong winds.

The Springfield Utility Board does not have plans to shut off power, but is monitoring and preparing for the weather.

Lane Electric will shut off electricity to nearly all its almost 11,000 members Friday evening, leaving only the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell and Veneta with power, according to a news release. The utility plans to start restoring power Sunday morning.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, 2,156 Lane Electric members were without power.

"This decision was made after carefully considering current wildfire risk, predicted weather forecasts, consulting emergency officials and through conversations with local utilities," the news release said.

EWEB will shut off power to about 3,000 customers east of east of Hayden Bridge up to Vida, including the areas of Camp Creek, Upper Camp Creek, Cedar Flats, Deerhorn and Walterville ahead of the wind event, the news release said.

Customers have been provided 24 hours’ notice of the power shutoff through phone alert, email and social media, and they will continue to receive updates through ongoing communications, EWEB said in the news release.

Before re-energizing, EWEB crews will patrol lines and remove debris, make repairs if needed and will respond to emergency reports of lines down or other damage to the power system, according to the news release.

Once that work is complete, EWEB will restore service. Restoration is anticipated to take longer than typical.

“This event poses an extreme wildfire risk and shutting power off will reduce the risk of power line-related ignitions for high fire risk circuits. EWEB understands the impact on the community when power is removed in everyday life and in these emergency situations. We will work to restore power as soon as possible following the closure of this dangerous red flag event,” Jeannine Parisi, EWEB strategic program manager, said in the news release.

Weather-related outages also could happen outside of areas with planned power shutoffs.

EWEB said customers should be prepared for at least 48 hours without power.

Important items to have ready during power outages include:

Flashlights or headlamps

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio, fans

Extra batteries

Car chargers for cell phones and electronic devices

Stored/bottled water for people and animals (especially if you rely on electricity to pump water)

Frozen cold packs or water frozen in bags or plastic bottles (keep ready in your freezer)

Emergency phone numbers

Resources for residents

Lane County government was struggling to keep its website operational Friday morning, though it appeared to have been fixed by 1 p.m. Residents needing emergency information due to wildfires or outages can get it by dialing 2-1-1.

Lane County is directing residents to three respite centers if they need to escape poor conditions at their own homes.

The centers can provide food, water, shelter from heat and smoke, as well as filtered air.

Those locations are:

The Upper McKenzie Community Center: 54745 McKenzie River Dr. in Rainbow

Will be open 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. The center may remain open if power is still out Sunday.

First Baptist Church of Oakridge : 47606 School St. in Oakridge

Will be open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oakridge City Library: 48326 East 1st St. in Oakridge

Will be open at its regular hours, 1-5 p.m.

Veneta and Lowell are not opening respite centers at this time, according to the county.

Large Animals and livestock:

Oakridge-area residents under an evacuation notification can bring their large animals and livestock to the horse arena at Lane Events Center, located at 796 W. 13th Ave. in Eugene, if they have no other option for their animals. People must call or text Lane County Animal Services at (541) 285-8227 before arriving or leave a message if the call is missed.

Donations of hay and other supplies for large animals are being accepted at Lane Events Center.

Residents unable to evacuate animals can fill out a form for possible assistance: https://lanecounty.wufoo.com/forms/request-animal-rescue/

Small animals:

Oakridge-area residents under an evacuation notification can bring companion animals to Greenhill Humane Society if they have no other option. Space is limited, so residents should call (541) 689-1503 before arriving with animals.

Greenhill Humane Society can also help provide evacuees with crates and pet food, as well. Donations are being accepted to help support evacuated companion animals. Contact Greenhill before making a donation of goods.

Greenhill Human Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Rd. in Eugene.

